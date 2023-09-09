Men dominate the Dutch literary canon, while there are so many fantastic female writers. Jannah Loontjens and Annelies Verbeke have been highlighting women since 2021 that everyone who likes to read should know. After a summer break, they are back with an episode about Monika van Paemel’s strongly autobiographical The cursed fathers, one of the few Flemish WWII novels from a female perspective. Van Paemel, now 78, looks back in the podcast. Not to write like a gentleman, she had resolved. Ça manque quelque chose. As with previous installments, it makes you want to buy the book right away, and along the way you learn a lot about what it meant, and means, to be a woman.

Fix this 14 ep. of 40-60 min. The Guide and Collective Fixdit