The Volvo brand is so synonymous with the station wagon that the two – when combined with the Labrador Retriever – have become a punchline for a joke. If the station wagon ever disappears from Volvo (or from Audi), you know the world is in bad shape. Fortunately, the body shape will remain in Volvo’s Dutch range for the time being.

The reason for this message is the discontinuation of sales of Volvo station wagons in the United Kingdom. The English website states that the V90 and V60 will disappear soon. You will soon no longer be able to order the S60 and S90. Only the SUVs remain in the British range. And that is worrying, because Volvo without station wagons is like MTV without music. Oh wait.

A spokesman for Volvo Netherlands tells TopGear Netherlands that we don’t have to worry about anything: ‘This [het schrappen] is a commercial decision taken by Volvo UK, where the demand for Volvo’s SUV range is very high. The S and V models will continue to be produced by Volvo and will remain available in other markets, including the Netherlands.”

In the future also new station wagons

Volvo is not a company that ignores its heritage. SUVs are extremely important to us, but they’re not the only thing we do. We’ve made beautiful station wagons for years and years,” a Volvo spokesperson told TopGear in June. Some competitors have moved away from this type of car, but we believe there is still a strong market for it.