At least that’s what the FOM says after rumors that the Brazilian GP might NOT take place…

Rumors in Formula 1 country; the continuation of next weekend’s GP of Brazil would be in question. All this because of the tense political situation in the country. If you haven’t been following the news completely, there’s a lot going on there.

Last weekend there were presidential elections and incumbent President Bolsonaro narrowly lost them. His opponent Lula da Silva won a narrow majority with 50.9% of the vote. And that was against the sore leg of Bolsonaro’s supporters. And they don’t let it go.

Brazil is paralyzed by protesters

Thousands of them are now taking to the streets to express their displeasure. And they don’t just do that by hanging the Brazilian flag upside down on a lamppost, they go a step further. They have blocked 200 highways and the national airport of Sao Paulo is also occupied by angry losers.

And the latter is difficult if you want to get all the stuff in Brazil in time that you need to organize an F1 race. There was therefore a fear – and rightly so – that the Brazilian GP might not take place.

But that’s wrong.

FOM says the GP will continue

The FOM (Formula One Management) has announced that we should not worry and that the Brazilian GP will not notice the unrest in the country. So the race continues. The Brazilian government is going to hand out mega fines to blockers at the airport or the highways.

And perhaps more importantly; Bolsonaro has resigned himself to losing the election. He therefore also wants the activists to do the same.

Incidentally, it is not the first time that the political situation in a country has caused the cancellation of a Grand Prix. In 2011, for example, it still happened in Bahrain when political shit hit the fan there. And more recently; last year there was also no racing in Russia because of the war special military operation against Ukraine.

But next weekend we’re just going to race. The FOM says so itself!

