In recent months, in fact, there had been talk of the company wanting prioritize high-budget products and some of the public had feared that this meant that any project that wasn’t on the level of a new Final Fantasy was destined to disappear.

Takashi Kiryu, CEO of Square Enix revealed during a recent meeting with shareholders that the Japanese publisher is still investing in making indie and small-scale titles despite recently focusing a lot on big IPs like Final Fantasy.

The words of the president of Square Enix

As reported by independent journalist Michsuzuki, Kiryu was asked whether the “quality over quantity” approach of Square Enix’s new business plan would impact indie projects. The executive then responded: “if we define ‘indie games’ as casual, small to medium-sized games – we are working hard on those too. I can’t name specific names at the moment, but our development pipeline doesn’t just include larger productions. Indie game development should not be ruled out.”

Cleaning a building in Powerwash Simulator

However, it should be underlined that no mention is made of the projects that will most likely disappear: i medium budget which in recent years do not seem to have brought Square Enix any kind of success.

Speaking of indie, one of the great successes published by Square Enix is ​​Powerwash Simulator, which has surpassed the 12 million player mark. Among the high-level names published by Square Enix we find games like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.