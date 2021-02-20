Don’t worry, I take care of you It is the most watched movie on Netflix just 24 hours after its premiere. The truth is that reasons are not lacking, thanks to its chilling history and cast made up of well-known faces such as Rosamund Pike, Peter Dinklage, Eiza González and Dianne Wiest.

The film, directed by J Blakeson, is a black comedy that introduces us to Marla grayson, a professional legal guardian unscrupulous when it comes to benefiting from others. Having taken advantage of several retirees, she and her partner Fran see Jennifer Peterson as the new victim.

Spoiler Warning

Peterson is seen as a goose that lays golden eggs that they can easily pluck, but they discover that she is not what she appears as they carry out their plan. Without expecting it, they hinder the work of Lunyov, an important criminal who will do whatever it takes to get them off the map.

The dark history, full of psychopaths and sociopaths, has left platform users speechless for its surprises and, even more, its shocking ending. Next, we review the outcome and the meaning behind it.

In the tape we discover that the woman known as Jennifer Peterson is the mother of Lunyov, the fearsome criminal who made a name for himself in the Russian mob. Thus began an all-out battle between the two predators, with several victims involved. However, the self-proclaimed lioness hatches a plan to get rid of her rival.

When the thug is in the clutches of Marla, he proposes to turn his business into an empire in exchange for setting his mother free. From nursing homes to the company that makes the pills that are given to residents, the company is thriving by leaps and bounds and the protagonist is at the top of the American dream.

When Marla least expected it, the son of one of her victims confronts her in the street and shoots her, ending her life. However, his Machiavellian legacy still stands and his face as the radiant image of capitalist triumph. The lesson: success is worth dying for.