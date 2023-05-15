Marco became famous on YouTube, where he talked about his fight against cancer: his mother has announced that she will not close her channel

On Saturday in Como, the funeral of Marco, the 31-year-old youtuber who had told about his fight against cancer. His mom left a new comment under the boy’s latest video, thanking everyone in the church and announcing that the channel will not be closed.

There are many i condolence messages who in the last few hours have filled the comments section of Marco’s videos. Thousands had approached him over the last two years and now they are saddened by his defeat in the toughest fight that could ever happen to him.

And there are also many who knew him best, who wanted to be present on Saturday to church to say goodbye.

The youtuber’s mother left a comment under Marco’s latest video, thanking everyone and announcing that the channel will not be closed. Here are the woman’s words:

Hi, I’m Carla, Marco’s mom, don’t worry, I won’t close the channel because it’s his channel and he cares a lot. Yesterday the church was packed and all of you were there among the multitude of people, I felt your presence. Now he is resting and I’m sure that anyone who loved him will feel his presence next to them. As you. I send a big kiss to each of you because each of you is important to Marco. THANK YOU

Mark’s illness

It was just past New Year’s 2021 when, following severe pain in the pelvic area, the then 29-year-old Marco went to the hospital for a check.

Following the visit, the doctors presented the boy and his family with a terrible diagnosis. The young man had a malignant sarcoma of 17 centimeters.

Marco has since started his own hard and tiring process of treatment. To help herself and to help others, she then decided to open a channel on YouTube, which quickly gathered thousands of followers.

Time has passed, the love of users for the boy grew up, but the hope that it could all end in a miracle unfortunately not.

Nine days ago the 31-year-old posted his own latest videothanking everyone for the support and saying that unfortunately the situation hadn’t improved.

The situation then worsened in a few days and there were no more traces of him, except from his mother. The woman gave the sad announcement of her disappearance Friday.