The exciting new thriller of Rosamund pike, Don’t worry, I care a lot (I care a lot), has positioned itself as the most watched movie on Netflix Peru a few days after reaching streaming.

The black comedy, also starring Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage, Chris Messina and Eiza Gonzáles, tells the story of a legal guardian, Marla Grayson, who abuses her position to steal money from the elderly. He unnecessarily moves them to rest homes, then sells their houses and keeps the money from the transaction.

Being Grayson the kind of haunting character, reminding us of Pike as Amy in Gone Girl, more than one wonders if Neglect, I take care of you is based on some real life story.

Don’t worry, I’ll take care of you: official trailer

Don’t worry, I take care of you is inspired by real life?

In conversation with Collider, screenwriter and director J Blakeson indicated that although Rosamund Pike’s character is fictional, inspired by true stories about elderly guardians who acted unethically.

“It started when I saw news about gatekeepers making fun of the system and exploiting their customers. I was horrified. Imagine that you open your door one day and there is a person standing there holding a piece of paper that gives them full legal power over you. That idea terrified me, ”he commented.

After spending hours on the internet reading about such cases, Blakeson began to form his own idea about this situation to bring the script to life. “I was horrified by the terrible things that many of them were doing, especially since for most of their actions there is an impressive legal vacuum,” he explained.

Don’t worry, I’ll take care of you is available on Netflix.