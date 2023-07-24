Don’t Worry Darling: plot, cast and streaming of the movie

Don't Worry Darling, a 2022 American film directed by Olivia Wilde

Plot

Fifties. Alice and Jack Chambers are a young couple who live in Victory, California, a neighborhood that was created by the mysterious company of the same name for which Jack works. Every day, the men go to work at Victory’s headquarters in the surrounding desert, while the wives stay home to cook dinner. The women are discouraged from asking questions about their men’s work and are told not to venture to headquarters. Margaret has become an outcast among other wives after taking her child into the desert, causing his apparent death. The woman claims that Victory took her son from her as punishment, but these claims are seen by others as paranoid. While she attends a party hosted by Frank, the enigmatic founder and leader of Victory, Alice witnesses Margaret’s husband attempting to give her her medication. Later, while the beautiful Alice is having sex with Jack in Frank’s bedroom, the girl realizes that Frank is watching them.

While taking the streetcar through town one morning, Alice witnesses a red biplane crash somewhere in the desert. Concerned, she comes to the desert to help her, accidentally stumbling upon Victory’s headquarters. Upon touching one of the windows, she experiences surreal hallucinations, and when she later awakens, she finds herself at home to find Jack preparing their dinner. Over the next few days, her Alice begins to experience increasingly strange occurrences: she is nearly crushed between a window and a moving wall, and she finds a box of hollow eggs. She then receives a call from Margaret, who claims she has seen the same things. Later, during a dance class given by Frank’s wife Shelley, Alice has a vision of Margaret hitting her head on a mirror, then returns home just in time to see Margaret slit her throat and fall off the roof of her house. Soon after she is dragged away by strange men in red overalls, before being able to reach the lifeless body of Margaret.

Don’t Worry Darling: the cast

We’ve seen the plot of Don’t Worry Darling, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Florence PughAlice Chambers

Harry StylesJack Chambers

Olivia WildeBunny

Gemma ChanShelley

KiKi Layne: Margaret

Nick KrollDean

Douglas Smith: Bill

Chris PineFrank

Sydney ChandlerViolet

Kate BerlantPeg

Asif Ali: Peter

Timothy SimonsDr. Collins

Ari’el StachelTed Watkins

Dita von Teese: Gigi

Streaming and TV

Where to see Don’t Worry Darling on live TV and live streaming? As mentioned, the film will be broadcast tonight – Monday 24 July 2023 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the SkyGo platform.