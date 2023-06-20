Many people are under the illusion that increasing the amounts of meat that humans eat means quality in food and an improvement in health, but Dr. Bahaa Naji, a clinical nutrition consultant, corrects this idea during his interview with Sky News Arabia, by specifying the amount that the human body actually needs.

Once a week is enough

Naji says that it is enough for the body to eat meat (beef, lamb, camel) once a week or even once a month.

This nutrition consultant explains:

These types of meat contain the highest percentage of calories and fats of all types of proteins.

It contains the highest percentage of amino acids that are converted into “uric acid”; Therefore, excessive consumption leads to arthritis, pain in the body, bloating in the large intestine and colon pain, and the kidneys may be affected, leading to kidney failure.

How do we avoid damages in the feast?

Holidays and events are associated with breaking food rules and restrictions, even for many who are committed to reducing its quantities. Therefore, most people increase the amount of meat they eat, especially on Eid al-Adha, for at least 3 and 4 consecutive days.

Here, Dr. Naji advises these things: