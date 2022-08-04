If elected again, PT will be the oldest president to take office in the country’s history.

the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) said this Wednesday (3.Aug.2022) that its voters don’t need to worry about their age. He is 76 years old. If he is elected again, he will be the oldest chief executive in the country’s history, at 77 years old.

“Don’t worry about my 76 years old. People only age when people don’t have a cause. And I have a cause”he declared.

Lula spoke at a pre-campaign event in Teresina (PI). He went there to promote his name to the Presidency of the Republic, that of Wellington Dias (PT) to the Senate and that of Rafael Fonteles (PT) to the state government.

Lula also criticized the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), its main competitor in the 2022 elections.

“This genocidal cannot seize the Brazilian flag because the Brazilian flag belongs to the Brazilian people”declared the PT.

Lula has made a series of pre-campaign trips. This is the 3rd time he has been to Teresina since the Federal Supreme Court (STF) returned his political rights in April 2021.