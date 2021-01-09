He is one of the brightest minds in the fight against the pandemic and is a sought-after guest on TV talk shows: In an interview, Professor Peter Kremsner explains why “Corona is through in Europe this summer”.

Infectiologist Professor Peter Kremsner appreciates them Developments in vaccines very positive one.

very positive one. The doctor does not expect any major problems with the vaccinations new virus variants * .

. Good chances of success with the vaccine * from Dietmar Hopps company CureVac.

Tübingen / Munich – His word carries weight among vaccine experts: Professor Dr. Peter Kremsner (59) is one of the most renowned infectiologists and tropical medicine specialists in Europe. With his team from the University of Tübingen the scientist is developing a malaria vaccine that achieves 100 percent protection. Kremsner is currently leading the key approval study for the Corona vaccine from CureVac of the entrepreneur and SAP co-founder Dietmar Hopp. “In the summer, the Corona issue in Europe will largely be through,” says Kremsner in an interview with Munich Mercury and tz. The native Austrian defends the federal government in the dispute over vaccine procurement.

Corona: German strategy by Merkel and Spahn? “I can only congratulate you”

Because there is currently too little Biontech vaccine in Germany, Health Minister Spahn is in the crossfire of criticism. Has he actually failed?

Never in his life would Mr. Spahn have known in the summer which vaccine would work how well.

Professor Dr. Peter Gottfried Kremsner: Never in his life would Mr. Spahn have known in the summer which vaccine would work how well. At that time, it only became apparent that there are around ten vaccines worldwide that are being approved for critical studies. It was foreseeable that these candidates are probably all well tolerated and safe. But the high effectiveness of the Biontech vaccine only became apparent in late autumn. Only at this point in time could one have been ‘smarter’ than many critics now claim.

In the autumn, Spahn was thwarted by an attempt to reorder by Chancellor Merkel, who insisted on centralized vaccine procurement by the EU. Was that a mistake?

Kremsner: No – on the contrary: your strategy was very good, I can only congratulate Ms. Merkel on that. As Germans, we can’t say we get the whole vaccine because we are richer and more influential than other countries. Actually there should be fair distribution worldwide, unfortunately we are not alone in control. But at least within the EU we should strive for and be able to achieve a common solution for everyone.

Recognized scientist with a lot of experience in vaccine development: Professor Dr. Peter Kremsner. © Ulmer

Corona: vaccines waved through too early? Criticism of hasty approvals

Weren’t the USA and England simply faster and smarter than us Germans and our EU partners?

Kremsner: I consider this criticism to be hopelessly exaggerated. The pace of approval in Europe was already very, very fast. It usually takes ten to 20 years to develop a vaccine and bring it to market. It usually takes six to twelve months to process the application for admission alone. In the case of Corona, less than a year has passed from the discovery of the new infectious disease until the vaccine was available.

The Americans and British have been vaccinating longer than we Germans …

Kremsner: The approval dossier with the results of the crucial phase 3 study comprises thousands upon thousands of pages. For example, every single serious side effect is specified. It is impossible to seriously examine this huge amount of data in a few days. But we should all want a serious examination. I think it’s great and highly respectable if this succeeds in a few weeks, as with the European Medicines Agency (EMA). I do not believe in hasty approvals like the Russians or British have done, that can also go wrong.

Corona: data on effectiveness not until spring – already 1000 study participants with CureVac vaccine

When will the CureVac vaccine you tested be ready to use?

Kremsner: We have already vaccinated around 1000 study participants with it, tolerance and safety are good so far. We won’t have the data on effectiveness until spring. But I dare to predict that the effectiveness will be as high as that of the vaccines from Biontech and Moderna. They are very, very similar vaccines. Admission in the course of spring is possible.

Professor Peter Kremsner vaccinated a study participant with the CureVac vaccine against corona. © Ulmer

Can different vaccines also be combined?

Kremsner: This procedure would not conform to the approval and would be in a gray area, but it would be entirely possible. As a rule, two doses of the vaccine must be given three to four weeks apart to achieve full protection. You could use a different vaccine for the second syringe than for the first and also lengthen the interval between doses a little if you have to – better than not vaccinating at all. In travel medicine, this is already common practice for various vaccinations, for example against rabies.

Corona mutations: Can you expect major problems with vaccinations? Expert optimistic

On Friday, the EMA allowed six and not just five doses to be used per ampoule for the biotech vaccine. Is this decision justifiable from a scientific point of view?

Kremsner: I am happy about this decision.

How do you assess the risk that the corona vaccines against the mutations or new virus variants could not work or at least work much worse?

Kremsner: Of course, that still has to be investigated in detail, but so far I do not expect any major problems for vaccination protection due to the mutations. * Merkur.de is an offer from the Ippen Digital Network