One of the easiest ways to make money is to sell Mexican coins to collectors through e-commerce platforms and social networks. Likewise, these pieces can also be sold to banks, such as Banorteinstitution that buy gold and silver coinsto.

Recently, as you have probably already noticed, fans of collecting Mexican bills and coins have found the ideal place to purchase them on e-commerce platforms.

However, the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) has made it clear that e-commerce platforms, such as Mercado Libre and Amazondo not have authorization from the central bank for the purchase and sale of Mexican coins and bills.

What’s more, organizations such as the National Commission for the Protection and Defense of Users of Financial Services (Condusef) have called on collectors of Mexican coins and bills to carefully review the security elements of the copies offered through ecommerce sites.

Don’t waste them! Banorte buys these collectible gold and silver coins/Photo: Banxico

The above should be noted because, since electronic commerce platforms and social networks are not regulated, there is a risk of being victims of fraud or theft.

In this sense, one of the best options to avoid being the target of a crime is the purchase and sale of coins and banknotes in financial entities guaranteed by the Bank of Mexico.

And one of those financial institutions that have the endorsement of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) for the purchase and sale of Mexican coins and bills is, precisely, the Banorte bank.

It is in this way that, according to the Banorte “Metals” tablethe Mexican bank purchases the following gold and silver coins:

According to its official website, the Mexican currency that Banorte buys at a more expensive price the Centenario (50 pesos gold) with a cost of 35 thousand pesos; while the financial entity acquires the “Azteca” for 13,800 pesos and sells it for 19,900 pesos, that is, the 20-peso gold coin..

Don’t waste them! Banorte buys these collectible gold and silver coins/Photo: screenshot

For its part, the Mexican financial institution Hidalgo buys 6,900 pesos (10 peso gold coin); at 3,450 pesos for 1/2 Hidalgo; at 1,725 ​​pesos for 1/4 of Hidalgo; at 1,380 pesos for 1/5 Hidalgo. Likewise, the Libertad Ounce of Silver has a purchase price of 300 pesos.

The best Amazon promotions? Just click on this link.