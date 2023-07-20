One of the great novelties inherent in the brand new EA Sports FC 24the game that aims to revolutionize football on next gen consoles, is certainly the inclusion of female players in Ultimate Team mode.

The most popular mode of the past FIFA is a topic dear to users and many have complained that women and men can (virtually) play on the same team.

Net of these complaints, she intervened IT’S ATthrough a representative interviewed by the site ign: the answer is really with an iron fist.

“There are other game modes, like Kick Off, where it’s more a matter of one club playing against another club. But Ultimate Team for us is a mode where you can have a mix of players and you can assemble the best team possible. And we think it will be great for football, and we think it will be great for our fans and our future fans.”

However, this statement is in discord with the trends recorded in the previous chapters of the series: alone 11% of players FIFA 23 PlayStation, for example, earned the trophy for completing a match in “Kick-Off” mode with two female teams.

Could this strong move by EA change people’s minds about the beleaguered women’s game? We will only find out the September 29that the release of EA Sports FC 24.