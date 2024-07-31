“Don’t use your phone!” A video emerges of Filippo Turetta checking up on Giulia Cecchettin and telling her not to use her cell phone

An important new discovery is the one made by the police on the crime of Giulia Cecchettin and which has now ended up in the investigation documents. While the girl was having dinner with Filippo Turetta in the fast food restaurant, he allegedly prevented her from using the phone.

The 23-year-old lost her life last evening 11 November, at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, who just couldn’t accept the end of their relationship. He was convinced that she would get back together with him, but when she refused, he said he had I acted on impulse.

Filippo Turetta had gone to pick up Giulia from her house that day around 17. From that moment the young woman had stopped reply to messages of friends and relatives, but a new important fact has emerged in the investigation documents videowhich was reported by the weekly magazine Yellow.

From the images from the cameras of the fast food restaurant, where the two had stopped to eat in the shopping centre, we see Filippo losing physical control over the girl just to go to remove the tray with the food at the counter. In those seconds, however, he never stops losing sight of her. Furthermore, he also mimes to Giulia that she is keeping under control and that he must not use the cell phone.

Giulia Cecchettin’s murder committed by Filippo Turetta: the trial will begin soon

The same weekly magazine just a few days ago had published some frame of the conversation between Turetta and his parents and also what they had said to each other in the wiretaps.

The 22-year-old is now locked up in the Verona prison and has chosen to renounce at the preliminary hearing, the program for July 14 and 15. So, next September 23 will start the processwhich sees him charged with the crimes of voluntary murder, stalking, kidnapping and the aggravating circumstances of premeditation and cruelty.

Filippo Turetta confessed everything right from the start, but through his story he tried to say that what he did was not premeditated for days. However, from investigations the picture that emerged is completely different from the one he described.