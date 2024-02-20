Senator claims to have spoken with the president and reinforced support for what was said about Israel: “there is nothing to be repaired”

The leader of the government in the Senate, Jacques Wagner (PT), said this Tuesday (20.Feb.2024) that he spoke with the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) after his speech about Israel on Sunday (Feb 18), in which he compared its actions to the extermination of Jews by Nazi Germany.

At the opening of the Upper House session, the senator declared that he agreed with Lula's statement in condemning the deaths in the Gaza Strip, but that the comparison with the Holocaust is not “relevant”.

“I do not take away a word from what your excellency said, except the end, which, in my opinion, does not bring up the episode of the Holocaust for any comparison, because it hurts feelings, including mine, of lost family members”said Wagner about his conversation with Lula.

The senator is Jewish, has been in the party for 45 years and is a friend of Lula. He spoke after the Senate President's speech, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD), which requested a retraction due to the comparison “inappropriate” It is “unequivocal” of the President of the Republic.

Wagner said he agreed with Pacheco, but not when demanding Lula's retraction. “As a Jew, I feel offended, the Jewish people cannot participate in the murder of civilians, under any excuse. Lula’s motivation is the search for a ceasefire, which, unfortunately, was vetoed once again.”

The senator refers to the veto resolution of an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, by the United States. The proposal was rejected for the third time in a vote at the UN Security Council (United Nations) this Tuesday (Feb 20).

UNDERSTAND

President Lula said that the conflict in the Gaza Strip is a genocide comparable to the extermination of Jews in Nazi Germany.

“What is happening in the Gaza Strip to the Palestinian people does not exist at any other historical moment. In fact, it existed when Hitler decided to kill the Jews.”Lula declared to journalists in Addis Ababa, in the capital Ethiopia, on Sunday (Feb 18).

The comparison created a diplomatic crisis with Israel. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the speech was “shameful” and that Lula “crossed a red line”.

In Brazil, the PT member was criticized by Israeli entities and opponents. In Congress, those in favor of impeachment say that Lula committed a crime of responsibility in the comparison made in Ethiopia. The government supporters disqualified the request and defended Lula.

The PT member's speech made him “persona non grata” in Israel. The country asks for a retraction from Brazil.