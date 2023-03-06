The leader of Italia Viva Matteo Renzi will have to pay 16 thousand euros in court costs to Rcs, the Corriere della Sera publishing company, to the editor of the newspaper Luciano Fontana and to the journalist Fiorenza Sarzanini, after the civil court of Florence rejected a claim for damages from 200 thousand euros made by the senator of Italia Viva.

The story originated from an article published on 4 December 2019 which concerned the Open case, the former foundation under investigation for illegal party financing which promoted Renzi’s political initiatives at the time of the Democratic Party. According to the former prime minister, that report was full of false claims, but judge Susanna Zanda disagrees.

“The article – writes the magistrate – respects the canon of truth as it exactly expresses the content of an information note from the Bank of Italy’s Financial Intelligence Unit”. The wording ‘gift given to Renzi’ was also contested, which the civil court deemed “non-defamatory” because “the title of the paragraph clearly states ‘loans'” with respect to payments of money as part of Open’s activities.

Zanda also wrote that the 200 thousand euros requested by Renzi “beyond the groundlessness of the request, have a clear and unjustified deterrent effect, especially when placed in the context of initiatives aimed at using the civil court as a sort of ATM from which to draw sums for one’s livelihood, even when one involves him without any foundation”.