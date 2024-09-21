Although he labeled it as “sign of weakness” to ignore, Kant encouraged gossip at his dinners under “the obligation of secrecy”: what was said at his table stayed at the table. Kierkegaard also repudiated it. The Danish thinker I considered it ephemeralso he imposed a classist standard: “Gossip [Gerede] “It is something that anyone can master,” she wrote, downplaying its privilege and, therefore, its interest. Hannah Arendt believed that in order to be seen and heard, only what was important was that which remained in the public sphere; gossip? An act unworthy of organized memory. Even Nora Ephron’s mother, the screenwriter who obsessively taught the writer and director to tune her ears well because everything was a subject to explore (and vampirize) in her art —”“everything is copy” (everything is material, in Spanish), he repeated to her, he anxiously feared the consequences of gossip about him. When a friend asked him to take Lillian Ross, the social columnist of The New Yorker who had the ability to make the people he wrote about seem like fools, had only one condition: “Come to the dinner, but don’t publish anything.”

The RAE says that cotillear is “to speak indiscreetly or maliciously about a person or their affairs” and that cotilla is the “person who is fond of gossip and stories.” It seems that the negative charge of this exchange has always been there, immutable even in its definition, but gossip is now experiencing a cultural redefinition freed from prejudices that calls for shaking off the classist dust, inherited misogyny and encourages a different understanding of this transmission of apparently trivial knowledge. From essayists who defend that gossiping (and complaining) is a subversive strategy against power structures to memoirists who raise it in literature, passing through How the algorithm now rewards gossip accounts like Pop Crave, with more influence over traditional media even in political informationWhat has changed to arrive at this new paradigm that sheds the elitist disdain of the past?

“All literature is gossip. What is it? Anna Karenina, War and Peace either Madame Bovarybut gossip? “, he said Truman Capote a Playboyclaiming the analysis of morality in fiction. The biggest gossip in the guild knew that those who define what is high or low culture were loaded with prejudices to denigrate a certain type of writing, sending it to the corner of the nosy ones, those of low intellectual level.

“Gossip has always had misogynistic connotations, it has been an easy strategy to discredit women’s writing, declaring certain subjects ‘not serious enough’ for delving into romantic entanglements, the domestic sphere or social customs, relegating them to an inferior artistic category,” explains the editor of Los Angeles Review of Books (LARB), Medaya Ocher, on the subject of Gossip (gossip)the latest issue of the quarterly publication he directs, focused precisely on the literary and philosophical drifts regarding the art of gossip.

Ocher clarifies that what was going to be a special on lies in times when the notion of truth is weakening ended up focusing solely on pure gossip. “It has a community dimension that makes it much more dynamic. You need at least two people to gossip, and then they need someone to gossip about. The word itself denotes communication and shared knowledge. It implies movement and change, relationships and secrets, proximity and precision. So our focus was broad: What does it mean in today’s world and how does it interact with language? How does it affect the exchange of knowledge? And what happens to communication systems?” he points out.

One of the most talked about essays of that special gossip, says Ocher, is about Everything we say and hide from others in selective chat groups in which we communicate now, but another of the most valued is that of the journalist and writer Francesca Peacock, biographer of Margaret Cavendishwhere it is asked if Gossip has been nothing more than a wild card to discredit women’s writingPeacock draws on anchorites, including Hélène Cixous, Maggie Nelson, Marguerite Duras and Rachel Cusk, among others, to establish the limits of acceptable discourse and scandal in the literary sphere. Her text, in essence, questions the will and misgivings of female authors to fit in, or not, with “female writing,” which always seems condemned to not being canonical or universal.

Although even the Pope of Rome still believes that “gossip is a woman’s thing,” the editor of LARB wants to be optimistic about a new literary paradigm, less elitist and more inclusive. “All this is changing and the power and complexity of gossip in narrative is being recognized. Look at Jane Austen, she used it masterfully and I think that, at this point we are at, her literary merit is unquestionable,” she points out. She is not alone in this crusade of vindication.

If Austen has transcended writing about the moral labels of her time, what else did Carmen Martín Gaite do in Between Curtainsher debut novel, winner of the 1957 Nadal Prize for masterfully exploring provincial gossip in the post-war period? In this clear-sighted text, far from pedantic, the room of one’s own that Virginia Woolf defended was a privilege that bored and chilled her protagonists, who were more interested in spending the day in the house’s viewing point. There, where the street was visible and everyone else was received, where the first thing that was cleaned in the morning and where the table was, there where people chatted not so banally with friends who came from mass without the risk of being judged for leaving the house, was where everything interesting happened. A fascinating corner that Montserrat Roig would later claim in Tell me you love me even if it’s a lie (translated from Catalan and recovered by Plankton in 2023) when he stated “I don’t want to talk about sensitive writers, but about gossip. And about windows, balconies and galleries.”

What if gossip could be used to map out the moral investigation of a story? “Gossip is the lowest rung of the Platonic ladder leading to self-knowledge. We desperately seek information about how others live because we want to know how we live, and yet we are taught to regard this desire as an illegitimate form of prying,” writes American literary critic, essayist, and biographer Phyllis Rose in Parallel livesthe essay on five Victorian marriages that she published in 1983 and that Gatopardo recovered in 2023. Before masterfully dissecting the union of Charles Dickens and Catherine Hogarth and other unions of the time, this fan of good gossip makes her position clear: “If marriage is a political experience, debating it should be taken as seriously as debating national elections. As good citizens, we should resist the cultural pressure that invites us to reject this type of conversation as gossip.”

In the workplace culture, the transmission of information about salaries or the possibility of dismissal is dismissed as “hallway-walking.” When those privileged by nepotism or those who abuse power are singled out, as was initially the case with Harvey Weinstein, many rely on the same crutch: this accusation is nothing more than sterile gossip, rumors caused by envy that radiate to the rest. Gossiping usually benefits those who are outside of power more than those who exercise it. They know this well in The Bridgertonswhere one of the series’ subplots explores the possibility of gossiping about yearnings for social equality and feminism in the magazine that all the privileged read. The excluded, as a rule, have less to hide and little to lose, so they are inoculated with the idea of ​​a certain moral corruption if they verbalize their disadvantage.

The thinker Sara Ahmed has been researching for years the strategies of the system to discredit the culture of complaint and has pointed out that gossip, in addition to of being socially rooted in the gender of the person transmitting the informationis a way of denigrating the power of collaborative information among those who are left out of the pie. He tells it in Report! Complaint activism against institutional violence (Caja Negra, 2022), his latest essay, where he focuses on the obstacles to filing complaints in the university environment.

In 1996, anthropologist and evolutionary psychologist Robin Dunbar identified two group practices that are uniquely human: religion and storytelling, strategies that allow us to be able to imagine that another world exists. When He was contacted by journalist and writer Kelsey Mckinney —driver of Normal Gossipone of the podcasts most listened to in the post-pandemicwhere his guests explain and analyze gossip from ordinary people and its relationship to gossip—Dunbar clarified that “good gossip is one of the ways we bring communities together, just as bad gossip can be useful because it allows the community to police itself.”

A 2017 survey asked 1,000 citizens if they considered that Spain was a gossipy country. 87% said yes, although only two out of 10 wanted to put themselves in that category and clarified that malicious comments only took up 5% of the conversation time. Here, no one, not even the most avid gossip-monger, wants to be seen as the bad gossip.

