A few days ago I received an automated text message from my bank. For some reason, the entity’s algorithm flagged a valid charge to my debit card as a possible error. The text asked me to verify the purchase. In a rational world, raising the federal debt limit would be considered the equivalent of typing yes in response to the prompt to acknowledge a purchase already made. No, raising the debt limit does not give the president carte blanche to spend whatever he wants. Quite simply, it allows the government to keep its promises, which range from paying interest on your loans to sending checks to Social Security recipients. These promises, duly authorized by Congress, exceed the expected amount of taxes and other revenue, so they must be met, in part, through credit, but this is normal operating procedure, and the financial markets are happy to lend us the money.

#Dont #appease #economic #terrorists