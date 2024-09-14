I am referring to writers. More specifically, I am referring to writers who do not have an edifying conception of literature; those who do, on the other hand – those who use their works to defend causes, usually very just ones – can be trusted, even if they propose to fix the world by setting it on fire: they do have answers. Not us: we, especially novelists (those who engage in the irresponsible exercise of telling stories that never happened), are a bunch of troublemakers, unscrupulous egoists who write for the pure pleasure of writing, for the spoilsporting, mischievous, nihilistic purpose of asking unanswerable questions that only serve to complicate people’s lives, to show that reality is even more complex than it seems. What a shame, good God! And don’t be fooled by appearances if, on Sundays, some of us dress up nicely and, like those who attend twelve o’clock mass, write columns in which we try to spread constructive ideas oriented towards the common good; it is pure posturing, a farce dictated by a guilty conscience: whoever signs these articles is nothing more than a guy who tries to be forgiven for the incomparable pleasure that comes from writing his crazy ideas and happily sowing chaos with them; he is only an impostor: the authentic self of the writer is the asocial being that lives in his novels. “Watch out for me,” wrote Ferlosio. Any real writer could say the same.

Because writers, let’s say it once and for all, are a public danger. Happiness is mute, literarily unproductive: in a happy world there would be no literature (not at least novels; poetry perhaps: little and very poor). Writers feed on the bad, not the good: we are carrion beasts; we live off garbage: discord, pain, violence, misfortune. In that sense we are like journalists; the difference is that journalists dedicate themselves to describing garbage, while writers dedicate themselves to recycling it. Wayne Koestenbaum —a Californian writer whose poetry should be immediately translated into our language— says that humiliation is “an oven through which the human soul passes to emerge clean, varnished and hardened,” and in Ode to Anna Moffo He adds: “The images that torment me today will be a paradise in twenty years.” Alchemists tried to transmute iron into gold; great writers perform a similar miracle: they transmute the worst into the best, the most unpleasant experiences into meaning and beauty. This is what art in general does, according to Shakespeare’s Duke Vincentio in Measure for measure: “Music often has enough charm / To make good out of evil and bring good to pain.” That is the usefulness or part of the usefulness of literature (I am referring to that which is not dedicated to spreading causes, neither just nor unjust: that which does is absolutely useless); but do not deceive yourselves either: say what you will, writers do not work this miracle out of altruism, but to satisfy a personal, intimate urgency. Hence, like so many clichés, the one that says that literature is therapeutic or purifying has a relevant part of truth; here I am, without going any further: if I did not write, I would be an even more dangerous subject than I am (and that is saying something); that is why I have always thought that, for the sake of the common good, the welfare state should pay me a monthly stipend for writing: one more public salary, what does it matter to the world?

Ah, writers: bad people. Like musicians, painters or filmmakers. I remember the last interview that Federico Fellini gave, or the last one I read. He was in hospital, already very ill, and, while the journalist was talking to him, the great man was trying to look at the nurses’ cleavage. At one point the interviewer asked him if he thought the ordeal he was going through made any sense. “Yes,” Fellini responded instantly. “But only if I can make a film with him.” As I said: unscrupulous egoists, garbage recyclers. As I said: don’t trust them.