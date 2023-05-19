“Don’t treat me like a monument, I’m still alive”: Michela Murgia refuses any compassionate attitude and shows herself smiling on the second morning of the 2023 Book Fair, where she intervened for the presentation of her latest book entitled “Three bowls”. “When the oncologist gave me the news of the tumor – she said – without ever defining it as such, I was on morphine. Anything he said to me would have been good. Internalizing that it is something that is part of me has given me the feeling that I can handle it. I’m a control freak. The cure is a pact between me and the disease”. The writer recently announced that she has stage four cancer with a life expectancy of several months.

From the Book Fair he touched on various themes, including marriage: “I am marrying the man I love and who loves me, but we also loved each other before. we never felt the need to make it official. We are getting married because the state expects a kinsman to make the decisions for me when the time comes. But mine is a queer family, where there are no pre-defined roles, responsibilities are fluid. It seems strange in Italy because here we are far behind, but in other states the reflection began some time ago”. Then, on the Italian government: “I repeat that it is a fascist government. But what do you expect? That fascism knocks on the door with a black shirt and castor oil? This is a government that takes children away from mothers”.

On Instagram, she apologized saying she would not be available for a copy signing (“dozens of close contacts now represent a bacterial and viral exposure that I can no longer afford”), but she reserved a special surprise for her readers: “Tonight I signed all the books, but I decided to do one thing: in a certain number of copies, at random and unrecognizable among those available at the end of the meeting, I wrote something personal inside, a few lines, an anecdote, I don’t know , I write them now on the bed. I know it doesn’t replace the looks, the hands, the hugs, but perhaps it restores a bit the sense of how much I miss them too”.