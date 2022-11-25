Through your own channel YouTube, King Amusement Creative offers us a second promotional video of the highly anticipated Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro 2nd Attackso called the second season of the anime based on the entertaining manga by Nanashi.

In addition to showing us various excerpts of what we will see in this new season, the video also has the task of offering us a taste of LOVE CRAZYthe song of Uesaka which will be used precisely for the opening of the series, and to reveal to us that the date of airing on Japanese television stations is set for January 7, 2023.

Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-santhis is the original title, was originally launched on the site Magazine Pocket from Kodansha in 2017, and is currently being published in Italy thanks to J-POP Manga under the name Don’t torment me, Nagatoro. The first season of the anime instead debuted ad April 2021and is available to watch through the platform Crunchyroll.

Naoto Hachioji is a high school otaku, passionate about art and completely reluctant to form relationships with his peers. He lives a monotonous and peaceful daily life, until the meeting in the library with his younger companion Hayase Nagatoro completely upsets his life. Nagatoro is exactly the opposite of him: good at sports, sociable, surrounded by friends and energetic, but above all… rather sadistic! Thus begins the relationship of this unlikely couple, with Nagatoro who will devote himself to incessantly tormenting his “senpai”, at first in a cruel and alluring way, but hiding with less and less success a genuine interest in the boy, who thanks to this ruthless “trainer” will find himself unconsciously coming out of his shell more and more…

Source: King Amusement Creative Street Anime News Network