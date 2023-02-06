Sir Alex Ferguson has had the chance to coach great stars throughout his long career, but few have truly had a place in the Scotsman’s heart. However, he has always been very protective of the Portuguese …

Sir Alex Ferguson has had the opportunity to coach great stars during his long career, particularly at Manchester United. Few of them, however, were saved by the famous “hair dryer”. The screams of the Scotsman, a few centimeters from his face, have not been missed by people like Beckham, Giggs or Rooney. Yet someone has almost always managed to avoid them and to have a place in the heart of a manager with rough behavior like Sir Alex. Don’t touch my CR7, one might say. Ferguson has always been very protective of the Portuguese, as evidenced by the revelations of the English journalist Geoff Shreeves.

LITTLE — Shreeves was on the sideline for Sky Sports for years and got to interact frequently with Ferguson. And some time ago, speaking to the times of his experience, he recalled when Sir Alex almost… laid his hands on him for suspecting that Cristiano Ronaldo had jumped to get a penalty. “The best argument on the sidelines with Fergie? Absolutely the one over Cristiano Ronaldo’s dive to get a penalty against Middlesbrough. We had a major altercation, which risked getting out of hand under the tunnel. Ferguson came under me physically, “But he couldn’t hit me because other people got in the way. Anyway Fergie was right and I was wrong, and then we talked about it civilly, sorted it out and never talked about it again.” See also The precarious conditions in which the players of Estudiantes de La Plata played

SECOND FATHER — Difficult to understand if Sir Alex was so furious because one of his players had been accused of having dived or because the matter concerned Cristiano Ronaldo. But there is no doubt that the Portuguese is, together with Scholes, the true pupil of the Scotsman. Even after Cristiano left the Premier League, there was never a shortage of public displays of affection from the coach, whether it was after yet another Ballon d’Or win or at the end of a Champions League final that ended in triumph. Shreeves’ revelations, therefore, surprise but up to a certain point. After all, CR7 has always explained that he considers Sir Alex a second father. And the Scotsman took him at his word, staunchly defending … his son!

