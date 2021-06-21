Call of Duty: Warzone has a deadly door, one player recently discovered.

Redditor Rxelik discovered a plain-looking door found in a warehouse in Salt Mines instantly downs with just a touch, and uploaded the footage to r / warzone.

Yo, Raven This Door Kills You Instantly Please Fix Lmao



It’s not an issue isolated to Rxelik, either. This door has downed a few players since Season 4 went live last week.

The door seems innocuous enough. The bar across the door shows it’s not one you can open (you’re able to open many of Warzone’s doors). It doesn’t appear to have anything special about it. So, what’s going on?

Players are speculating it may be a bug that has something to do with the new red door fast-travel system. With Season 4, Raven added Red Doors to a number of locations across the map, each a portal to another place. It’s a cool addition to the game, and fans have had fun working out where each door goes.

Did something go wrong with this door, then, as a result of the Red Door system? The portals transport players to a new location – perhaps this door was meant to be an exit point? As I mentioned it’s purely speculation.

Raven has yet to comment. Assuming this is a bug and not a feature, I suspect it won’t be long before it’s sorted out.

Until then, don’t go knock knock knocking on Raven’s door.