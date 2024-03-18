In the 2002 film 'Minority Report' starring Tom Cruise, an authoritarian government arrests people under a “pre-crime” program in which clairvoyants have foreknowledge of criminal activities before they are committed.

Now, science fiction can become reality in Canada.

Justin Trudeau's government does not respect civil liberties. In January, a federal court considered that he violated the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms by using the State of Emergency to, among other things, freeze the bank accounts of anti-COVID-19 lockdown protesters in 2022. CSIS [Serviço Canadense de Inteligência de Segurança (Canadian Security Intelligence Service] Canada's intelligence agency, recently concluded that the “anti-gender movement” and the parental rights movement pose a “violent threat” to the country.

CSIS spokesman Eric Balsam he said told CBC News that while violent rhetoric does not always lead to violence, “the ecosystem of violent rhetoric within the anti-gender movement, combined with other extreme views, can lead to serious violence.” According to the Canadian government, then, words need to be controlled before they become action.

Trudeau's party appears “to have determined that anything that challenges the government's orthodoxy amounts to 'hate' or even terrorism,” says Meghan Murphy, a feminist writer. She cites the recently introduced Online Harms Act, or C-63, which would make it clear that posting “hate speech” online qualifies as discrimination. It would also grant individuals the ability to file anonymous complaints against other Canadians for engaging in speech they consider hateful.

Trudeau says the bill aims to make the internet safer for children, but C-63 goes far beyond combating cyberbullying and child exploitation. Fines for those found guilty by the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal of certain offensive online speech could reach up to $50,000 ($250,000 at current rates), and up to $20,000 could be paid to complainants (who can remain anonymous).

The law would also give judges the power to place someone under house arrest if they fear he might commit a hate crime in the future. In short, Canadians could effectively be charged with pre-crime.

The critics warned that the draconian bill represents an abuse of power and could stifle free speech and complex discussions.

Arif Virani, Canada's Justice Minister, says the measure is an “important” tool to protect potential victims. A person who is considered dangerous to minority groups could have their internet use restricted or be banned from approaching a mosque or synagogue. This person could also be required to wear an electronic ankle bracelet. Virani assures that this would not infringe on freedom of expression because it would not be used against “terrible but legal” statements. Comforting, no?

Pierre Poilievre, leader of the conservative opposition, is shocked. He warns that the proposed policy “risks being misused or overused by police and creating injustice for people accused in court.”

“We are very concerned that comedians and even people who are just trying to debate things like gender, immigration or religion will face complaints,” worries Josh Dehaas, lawyer at the Constitution Foundation of Canada. “Even if complaints go nowhere, they can be used as threats — 'if you don't take that tweet down, or if you don't stop that comedy routine, I'm going to take you to the Human Rights Tribunal' — and that It's going to do a lot of damage.” The lines on what is permitted in speech would be subjective, variable and unclear.

Canada's parliament has yet to act on the proposal, and there is a belief that a national outcry could block its passage. If it becomes law, however, you can expect “woke” progressives in the US — where attempts are still being made to punish those responsible for crimes after they are committed — to seek to import it soon.