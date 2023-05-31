Clara Chia and Gerard Piqué have been very in love publicly in recent days, even the former de Shakira shared one Photography together with your partner in your account instagram.

The couple has been seen calmer and less tense in front of the cameras since Shakira moved to Miami behind the infidelityand over the weekend they were seen together holding hands during a concert by Coldplay in Barcelona.

Although it is noted that the couple is at its best, it began to circulate that supposedly Clara’s parents they don’t agree with their romance next to Piqué, since apparently they do not see a “future” for him.

In fact, Pepe Realjournalist of ‘Ana Rosa’s program‘, revealed what allegedly Marga Martí and Lluís Chía They think about their daughter’s courtship with the 36-year-old Spanish businessman.

“There is a problem for her and it is that her family, although they have a cordial coexistence with him, still does not see very clearly (the courtship),” Pepe Real confessed during a broadcast of the program.

In addition, he added that the parents of the young Catalan “believe that the age difference” would be one of the main reasons why they could not work, since they do not fully trust that the relationship “has a future”.

But that’s not all, the communicator also pointed out that despite the fact that Clara regularly visits her in-laws’ house, the truth is that Piqué has only gone to his girlfriend’s parents’ house very few times.

Besides, ‘The National of Catalonia‘ revealed after the Shakira and Carol G, ‘TQG’, supposedly the parents of the young woman they wanted to keep the footballer away removed from their lives.

“They can’t stand Gerard for various reasons. One of them is his behavior. They don’t like his personality. He always with a cocky tone and involved in all kinds of controversies, both professionally and personally ”.

