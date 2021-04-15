As doctors we understand that our work is risky, but we have accepted it from the beginning. That is why we consider that vaccines should be used in those with the greatest possibility of contagion and that they are those that must, obligatorily, move from one place to another due to their activity. Older adults, who do not work, can calmly wait, always taking the necessary precautions, because, as the President said, “the virus does not attack us, but we are the ones who are going to look for it.”

Despite this, our son, who is a risk patient and has not yet been vaccinated, asked us, for our safety and his, to do so. That was why, even reluctantly, we signed up to be vaccinated and they summoned us for Saturday, April 10. We attended the assigned time and they gave us the Sinopharm vaccine.

On Monday, April 12, I came across a huge headline: “China now admits that its vaccines have low effectiveness.” Honestly, not only did I feel mocked, ripped off, but I experienced a sense of heartbreak and disorientation that I cannot describe in words. And now what do I do?

I insist, as doctors we knew that vaccines are not giving the expected result. But this is a much more devious blow than we imagined.

Who now takes responsibility? Sinopharm? The Anmat? Or the President, who, I suppose, has more information than we do? Worse yet, what steps do we take? Because we are vaccinated, but it does not serve us. What do we do? Do we get vaccinated again? With another brand or origin? It’s possible? What are the huge numbers of people who were vaccinated, like us, going to do and are now adrift?

The President said “We are taking care of them.” So they take care of us? I want to know what our authorities have to say and how they plan to fix this mess. I hope they do it with the seriousness that this nonsense demands and that they do not make us, once again, “a tall tale.”

Alberto O. Colonna

Quarantine and other things that “overwhelm”

Reality overwhelms me: a wave of coronarivus and we have no more vaccinations, a wave of mosquitoes, an indefinite cutoff of July 9, a roadblock in Vaca Muerta, the Minister of Transportation wants buses to circulate with windows open when they are fixed panels, The Minister of Economy is going to visit the Pope to talk about foreign debt (?!), in Misiones there is yellow fever, the teachers are on strike, the Port of Buenos Aires is blocked, the Mapuches take hotels in the south, the Secretary of Commerce wants to prohibit the export of meat, the penalty that Vigliano charged is directly disqualifying …

What a mess of country! It overwhelms me, it depresses me. I envy the thousands who are going to live abroad.

Dalmiro Amato

Answer a letter about a possible resignation of Fernández

I agree with the reader Klas, in his letter to readers “The coronavirus and concern about the vaccine”, published on April 14, regarding his views on Minister Carla Vizzotti regarding her ineffectiveness and lover of epics. If an epic is to go to Ezeiza to receive 300 thousand vaccines as if they were Mana from Heaven. A 76-year-old vaccinated woman tells her that she has to wait 3 months for a second dose of Sinopharm, with the aggravating circumstance that she has more or less 3% immunization. But I definitely do not agree with the idea that the “President” should resign.

If Fernández leaves his top position, it would be filled by Mrs. Fernández de Kirchner. Have you, Mr. Klas, made a projection of the risks of a situation like this in 3 years or less? Such a brilliant mind, (unique among all politicians), dedicated to evil, could lead us to the most insoluble and sadly resounding fall as a democratic country and defender of the Republic and the Constitution.

Let us leave Alberto Fernández in “power” … we know and it is proven, that he follows the slogans of the lady from the south that in addition to passing her lyrics for her speeches with her finger raised, she already dictates, commands, decides and forces.

What would be a possible and better solution? Leave things as they are until reaching the controversial STEP, so feared by the Executive. There we, the true owners of power, must exercise memory. But a lot of memory. Luckily I have it and I hope that the bulk of my compatriots do too. That “magic box” that is the ballot box, leads us to be “condemned to the success” of ancestral failure or to a change of course so that we do not become, as we already are, on the road to development … or poorer than some countries from Africa plus Haiti, Cuba and Venezuela.

And not only poor, but also managed by an already incipient tyranny that forms the initiation into ideology of children and adolescents in public and private institutions. And this without seeing the chain reaction of parents in disagreement and with an opposition, who seem to bow their heads and pronounce a football phrase: “Follow, follow”, to the decisions and decrees that the Government takes unilaterally.

Lidia B. Fontela

Raise controversy for the lights on of the patrol cars

In the province of Buenos Aires, especially in Ituzaingó, the patrol cars circulate day and night with the beacons on. Many times their flashing lights are observed from more than 1 km. away. When asked by those responsible for Security of the Municipality, they report that they are provisions of the Ministry of Security.

I wonder, is it so that potential criminals flee in terror when they observe the police beacons and come back when the beacons are no longer visible? Do the police avoid confrontations with criminals so that later they are not judged for “police excesses” and are imprisoned and judged as repressors? Go one to know, but what is certain, that they do not serve for the prevention of the crime and less for the capture of criminals.

Arturo Curatola

Report occupied places for the disabled

Sanatorio Las Lomas in Tigre is an example of shameful parking planning. A place that serves thousands of people per day, it has 19 places and 1 for the disabled. Green spaces were prioritized. Everything in reverse of priorities. Patients, in the midst of this pandemic, suffer from all kinds of ailments and if we show up at this health center it is difficult for us to walk long distances.

If a place of those 19 is not achieved, the walk can exceed 3,000 meters. For this reason, those of us who have difficulties, we park in those uselessly designed green sectors and on absurdly yellow-painted curbs in which we do not obstruct any type of traffic. Then, the Nordelta Neighborhood Association, unscrupulous and with an indolent collection purpose, orders the Securitas company a daily campaign of persecution and fines in this parking lot to those who do it where we can. To these people in charge go my total repudiation for this attitude of lack of solidarity and understanding that in a pandemic.

Martin Urionagüena

