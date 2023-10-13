Recently, a Mexican short film called ‘Don’t tell me wow’, which lasts a little more than 10 minutes. This short production was directed by Said Olvera and created by Mauricio Carreto, both born in Mexico. Its launch was announced by TikTok and quickly managed to capture the users of this popular social network, who couldn’t wait to see this interesting story.

If you also want to see this short film, in the following note, we will tell you where you can find ‘Don’t tell me wey’ ONLINE and completely FREE. We will also tell you what it is about.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Pact of Silence’, cast: who are the actors of the new Mexican Netflix series?

Where to watch the short film ‘Don’t tell me wey’ ONLINE FOR FREE?

‘Don’t tell me wey’ is available for free online. Photo: composition LR/Said Olvera

The Mexican short film ‘Don’t tell me wow’ It can be seen in full in Spanish via ONLINE at the TikTok by Said Olvera, so it is available completely free. In addition, if you do not have the application of this social network, you can also find the production on the channel Youtube from the director. In the first, the user you should search for is @saidolveraa; while, on the second platform, @SaidOlvera01.

What is the short film ‘Don’t tell me wey’ about?

‘Don’t tell me wow’ tells the story of two friends, Natalia and Jano, who are willing to confess their feelings to each other, but neither knows nor expects that they both want to do the same. During the 11 minutes and 14 seconds of this Mexican short film directed by Said Olverayoung lovers enjoy the view of the city where they are while listening to music.

YOU CAN SEE: When does the FNAF movie (‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’) come out in Mexico and what is the ticket price?

Among the songs heard in this short are ‘Cumbia para ti’ (Sebraca Beats), ‘Overthinking’ (Klein Beats), ‘Glimpse of Us, northern version’ (Lyam Yu Campos), ‘Fashion Saxophone’ (Infraction -No Copyright), ‘Limon y sal’ (Julieta Venegas, Espacio Lite track).