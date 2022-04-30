Since its arrival in theaters, the most recent film from the Peruvian production company Big Bang Films, “Don’t tell me Spinster 2″, has remained one of the most viewed of the season.

The film, which takes up the story of Patty in search of true love, has managed to bring more than 200,000 spectators to theaters so farwith which it has become the best national premiere so far this year.

Ani Alva Helfer takes up the direction of this sequel, which has a cast made up of Patricia Barreto, Angélica Aragón, André Silva, Andrés Vílchéz, Anahí de Cárdenas, Natalia Salas, Yiddá Eslava, Maricarmen Marín, Rodrigo Sánchez Patiño, among others.

In addition, in this new installment new faces arrive in history. Among them are Merly Morello, Marisa Minetti, Mabel Duclós, Regina Alcóver and the singer Eva Ayllón.

“Don’t tell me spinster 2″ hit all movie theaters on April 14 and the public has received this Peruvian plot with interest. The second part was going to be released in 2020, but it was not released until two years later due to the closures of theaters due to the spread of COVID-19.

Through her social networks, the actress Patricia Barreto shared a message about the return of the film to the cinema. “Thank you for all the love, the messages of affection and respect for my work and this beautiful project, which has made me grow so much, has filled my soul and healed my heart,” she mentioned.