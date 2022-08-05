The death of the Peruvian actor Diego Bertie has shaken Peru and with this unfortunate event one of his last interviews on the Magaly Medina program is remembered, where he confirmed after almost 30 years that he had a relationship with the journalist Jaime Bayly. And with this fact, the movie “Don’t tell anyone” arose again in the memory of Peruvians, which for years surrounded a strong rumor about their romance.

With the publication of this novel —the first of ‘Niño Terrible’— and its later adaptation made into a film by director Francisco Lombardi, the audience speculated for years that the story was an autobiography that revealed several passages from the real life of the renowned journalist. , among them, that of a supposed romance between Bertie and Bayly.

What is “Don’t tell anyone” about?

“A wealthy young man from high Peruvian society tries to flee from his social and family environment to try to find his sexual identity. The young man decides to try everything that comes his way, ”describes the official synopsis of the tape.

Santiago Magill (Joaquín) and Christian Meier (Gonzalo) in the scene of “Don’t tell anyone”. Photo: Mubi.com

It is a deep drama framed in an LGTBIQ + story that takes us through a journey of self-acceptance, the strong consequences of machismo and a battle against the prejudices of a homophobic society.

Who would Diego Bertie be in “Don’t tell anyone”?

Regarding the love affair between the two public figures, Bertie clarified on the Magaly Medina program: “Yes, indeed, I was Jaime’s friend and we had a relationship. It wasn’t a relevant relationship.” . Also, he added: “He aired my privacy, exposed things that I had the right to expose when I wanted and at the time I wanted” .

“Don’t tell anyone” was made into a film and directed by Francisco Lombardi. Photo: diffusion

Thus, taking into account that in “Don’t tell anyone”, Joaquín —the protagonist— would be the personification of Jaime Bayly, Gonzalo’s character would be the one that alludes to Diego Bertie . In both the novel and the film, it is these two who end up having a passionate affair.

In fact, in Lombardi’s film, it is Christian Meier who plays Gonzalo. This interpretation of the also ex-keyboardist of Arena Hash became one of his most remembered to this day.

A clue that also hints that Diego Bertie is Gonzalo is the title of one of the novel’s chapters: “El actor”, in which this almost traced portrait of the artist would be revealed.