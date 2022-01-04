For six and a half thousand euros you can buy a letter online from the German poet Else Lasker-Schüler. ‘Liebes Fraulein!’ That’s how the letter begins and that alone seems worth money to me. In 1896, at the age of twenty-seven, Lasker-Schüler wrote a letter from a spa in Loschwitz to Anna Kritlzer in Barmen.

I would rather hang the letter on my wall because of the opening sentence. “By candlelight, with an illicit sweet in my mouth, I sit writing to you at the late hour.” Bei Kerzenlicht with unerlaubtem Bonbon im Mund: the sentence just keeps running through my head. There is something threatening in it, something transcendent. In my mind, I see strict dieticians sneaking through the unlit corridors of the spa to track down banned sugars.

Dietetics is a childish profession. At least, like ethics, it awakens childish behavior in people. The dieticians will essentially be worried about what Else is eating by candlelight in the middle of the night. But the young author has to make something out of staying in a spa for her own good, so she invents a regime of prohibitions. The candy is not allowed, she says, it is illegal; all the more delicious. Good opening sentence too.

Lasker-Schüler is not the only letter writer who makes her position immediately clear, with that unauthorized chocolate in her mouth. On February 13, 1842, Charles Dickens writes to Samuel Ward: “I write this with my hands in a bowl of water. I’m shaving before I go out.”

Later Else Lasker-Schüler will become a famous writer of prose and poetry, an eccentric exponent of expressionism, she will perpetually perish and move from country to country, but now she is still in a German sanatorium writing to Miss Kritzler. She writes that three young men at the spa yearn for Miss Kritzler, especially Herr Pastor, who has wandered sadly through the woods since her departure.

Now the reader understands why the letter starts with breaking the rules. Else has spoken to Herr Pastor and it has become clear to her that he loves Miss Kritzler very much. “Of course we didn’t say the word.” No, of course they didn’t pronounce the word, love is a forbidden word between polite spa guests, an illegal candy. Only the literary author, with her literary indiscretion, is licentious enough to sink her teeth into it anyway.

I read the letter from Lasker-Schüler eagerly. The friendly letter is a carnal genre; letter writers appear in it at their most homely. Their most human too. Charles Dickens, I read somewhere, liked to outline his physical circumstances as a letter writer to accentuate his physicality and unreliability. In 1867, aboard a ship, he wrote to Georgina Hogarth: “I write this with great difficulty, clamped in a corner, and with my heels on the paper as often as my pen.”

The writers describe their position – with their hands in the water and a candy in their mouths – forcefully imposing themselves on the other. Subjective, unreliable and as a result honest. Don’t believe me, they suggest, I’m sitting here with my feet on the paper. “Here a lucky person writes to you on a rocking ship,” Joop ter Heul writes to her friend Nettie. “Of course you think I’m crazy.”

Novelists have cleverly copied this art from letter writers. “I’m writing this while I’m sitting in the sink,” says American novelist Dodie Smith in a famous opening line. Not a comfortable position, she adds, it smells like carbolic soap, but it’s the only place where there’s still sunlight. In this way she immediately tempers the expectations of the reader, because what good is a writer sitting in the sink?

Don’t take me too seriously, the authors say, it’s just me. With an illegal candy in my mouth and my feet under the tap. Serious people never sit on the kitchen counter, don’t think that dignitaries ever work in the chicken coop. Outside there is the seriousness, the regime of dieticians and regulators, but here I sit in all unreasonably being myself.

„dear mr. Knuckleboy, sirDickens character Fanny Squeers writes to Nicholas Nickleby’s uncle. “I scream out loud all the time I write and so does my brother.” The yelling distracts her from writing: she hopes it may explain the errors in the letter. It’s just me, says the writer, with my unreliability as my greatest asset.