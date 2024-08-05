Home page World

Dolphins delight tourists in Croatia. A lonely dolphin has now appeared off the island of Krk. Experts are issuing a strong warning about the animal.

Munich – Many people are fascinated by dolphins. Dolphin fans can get their money’s worth in Croatia. “Adriatic dolphins” stay near the coast and the islands all year round. However, a dolphin off the island of Krk is currently the focus of attention. The Blue World Institute is issuing a strong warning about the marine mammal.

Dolphin in Croatia jumps in the harbor off the island of Krk. Experts are concerned. © Blue World Institute

“Strange behaviour” – dolphin off the Croatian holiday island of Krk causes a stir

In a Facebook post by Blue World Institute, photos can be seen of the dolphin jumping out of the water off the coast while people watch from close by. The dolphin stays in harbors and allows people to get close to it. It is apparently no stranger.

“On the island of Krk there have been sightings of a short-beaked dolphin (Delphinus delphis) that is displaying unusual behavior,” the institute writes. “We have been observing the animal for two years. It is in good health. It shows no external signs of illness, dives normally and is not hungry.” However, the animal is a loner that lives separately from its species for unknown reasons.

Croatian dolphin shows “unusual behavior”

Dolphins are known for their social behavior, so it is unusual to find one alone, according to de.whales.orgOne example is “Sandy”, a common dolphin who was an attraction in Eckernförde Bay (Germany) from Easter 2020 until his sudden death on January 28, 2021. “Sandy” even allowed swimmers to touch her, despite regular warnings to keep their distance and avoid stress. This “human-friendly” behavior is unnatural in dolphins and can affect the animal’s ability to survive. The female dolphin later showed clear signs of a skin infection.

In the case of the dolphin in Croatia, the Blue World Institute writes: “We must be aware that intensive interaction with humans inevitably poses a risk, both for the dolphin and for humans. Dolphins can transmit numerous diseases that are difficult to cure – zoonoses – such as tuberculosis, leptospirosis, etc.”

It is not only the dolphins off the holiday island that could be infected with dangerous pathogens. Conversely, humans can also transmit diseases to dolphins, which can lead to massive deaths in the dolphin population. Therefore, you should definitely avoid swimming with the animals or even touching them.

Dolphins are strictly protected in the holiday country of Croatia

Dolphins are strictly protected animals and it is forbidden to disturb them – i.e. try to feed them, swim with them, touch them or hunt them. That is why the Blue World Institute calls on:

Avoid direct contact with dolphins

Do not feed dolphins or offer them food

Observe dolphins only from a safe distance and monitor their behavior

Do not hunt dolphins – do not approach by boat or while swimming

Wind and waves caused a dolphin to get into trouble on the Adriatic coast in Montenegro. A walker reacted without thinking twice. The fate of the dolphin is still uncertain.