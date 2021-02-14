The pressure comes from all sides. Especially since Chancellery Minister Helge Braun (CDU) caused a stir with his own troops with his push to suspend the debt brake for years. Many economists are in favor of it, however, and there is by no means undivided sympathy for the debt brake in business either.

The coalition partner SPD also has growing doubts about the limitation rule, the Greens want a thorough reform anyway, which enables more debt in the long term. The left want to abolish the debt brake entirely.

The no to a debt-financed policy and balanced budgets without new loans is considered in the Union parliamentary group as the core brand of the CDU and CSU. Since the debt brake was written into the Basic Law in 2009, they see themselves as the strict guardians – while the FDP and, more recently, the AfD are lurking for the Union to show weaknesses.

Abolition not with the CDU and CSU

But in view of the consequences of the corona crisis, our own spending policy after eight years of black and red, future budget risks and upcoming coalition negotiations, a rethink is starting. However, there is a clear limit. “The Union parliamentary group cannot abolish the debt brake,” said the financial policy spokeswoman for the Union parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Antje Tillmann, to Tagesspiegel. After the financial crisis, she was a member of the Bundestag and Bundesrat commission that agreed the debt brake.

“Even years of exposure is out of the question,” explains Tillmann. “Then the debt brake would probably be a thing of the past.” But she is in favor of openness to changes. “After the first-time application of the exception regulation of the debt brake, it makes sense to check what worked and what did not work so well.” “We should think about where we can make the previous rules stricter and then be more generous elsewhere.”

The emergency clause again in 2022?

Obviously, the parliamentary group is already thinking beyond the current coalition – and also about the coming year. Another high borrowing in the budget for 2022, again justified by the emergency clause of the debt rule, should also be considered the way for the Union parliamentary group to fill the holes without using up the reserves in one fell swoop. Because the corona-related tax losses and consequential costs not only spill over into the coming year. They continue to trace their tracks into the future and burden the budget for many years to come.

According to Tillmann, it has been shown that the debt brake enables adequate debt in the acute phase. “What we did not pay enough attention to when we introduced the instrument after the financial crisis is the time after the crisis. So the phase of a beginning upswing after the slump. ”

Investments in prevention

One could start with a reform here. “It is about the consequences of a crisis.” And here it is primarily a matter of the area of ​​investments, of credit financing for expenditures outside the consumer area. “Such investments can also serve to prevent future crises,” says the CDU finance politician from Thuringia, who has been in the Bundestag since 2002. “It would be conceivable to combine repayment and depreciation with the debt rule for such investments.”

Tillmann emphasizes what is causing headaches for budget politicians in the Bundestag across all parties. “The budgets for the next decade are challenging. In addition to the pension grants, we will also have to repay the loans from the EU’s 750 billion program from 2028. We have to prepare for that today. “

Reform in every constellation

Whichever of the conceivable coalitions will form after the federal elections in autumn, whether black-green, once again the Union and the SPD, Jamaica or the traffic lights – a more or less moderate reform of the debt brake is likely to come. But if one follows the statements and plans of the parties, this will also be accompanied by a revision in budget policy.

A black-green coalition, for example (and Tillmann’s remarks sound like thinking ahead) should not only approach the debt brake under pressure from the Greens, but also create room for maneuver in the budget by including subsidies that are harmful to the environment and the climate from the point of view of the eco-party in the tax area. The Federal Audit Office also demands this, for example with the diesel privilege.

Tidying up the budget

If it came to an alliance of the Union, the Greens and the FDP, the Free Democrats would also insist on even more budget cleaning. They have already made pages of suggestions for the 2021 budget. That would also be on the table in coalition negotiations with the SPD and the Greens.

A proper budget clean-up – housekeepers also like to speak of “task criticism” or “cash fall” – would make it easier for the Union and the FDP to take part in readjusting the debt brake. Last but not least, such an action is likely to include the problem that the money is insufficiently drained from some of the federal government’s pots, that billions of euros are incurred every year in residual spending, which are then transferred to plug holes in the next budget.

What about the countries?

But Tillmann has one more point – the decision in 2009 that the federal states waived their own regular leverage in the debt brake. “There is an opportunity for reform here. Perhaps the countries will now decide differently. ”The SPD also supports this approach. The head of the Bundestag parliamentary group, Dennis Rohde, is of the opinion that one should discuss whether the decision of the federal states was so wise at the time.

In fact, when the debt brake was introduced, it was initially planned to give the federal government permanent debt leeway of 0.35 percent of gross domestic product per year, with the federal states 0.15 percent. But they didn’t want their share.

However, since the waiver was only decided shortly before the vote, it was no longer possible to give the federal government a little more leeway. From a federal point of view, a debate about this unused state share could be interesting from two different perspectives. If the states continue to do so, it could be slammed into the federal government in the event of reform. If the federal states accept, however, the federal government might rather reject further state demands on the federal budget.