06/20/2023 – 2:56 am

The advent of generative artificial intelligence, capable of creating synthetic voices that differ very little from human ones, threatens the jobs of voiceovers, voiceovers and audiobook narrators who, ironically, feed this technology that could end their livelihood day by day.

“We’re fighting a very big monster,” says voice-over actor and announcer Mario Filio, whose creativity was immortalized on the soundtrack to the animated film “Madagascar,” with its catchy Spanish-language chorus: “¡Quiero move el bote! I want to move the boat!” (“I move a lot!”, in the Portuguese version).

The original verse and title of the song was “I like to move it”, in English. But Filio, who dubbed the voice of the lemur party animal Rey Julien in the Spanish-language version for Latin America, and the film’s musical director, idealized the adaptation, which became a hit.

This Mexican, who voiced Will Smith and characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi (Star Wars), Winnie the Pooh and Miss Piggy (Muppets), claims he never received royalties for that hit. But that’s a minor issue given the challenge posed by generative AI, which creates text, images, videos and voices using existing content, without human intervention.

To face this battle, under the motto “Do not steal our voices”, around 20 associations and unions from Europe, the United States and Latin America created the United Voices Organization (OVU), which encourages bills to harmonize artificial intelligence ( AI) and human creation.

The “indiscriminate and unregulated” use of AI can extinguish an “artistic heritage of creativity […] that machines cannot create,” warns the OVU.

– Human right –

Voice artists were already competing with the Text To Speech (TTS) tool, which performs the locution of texts, but with robotic diction, used in assistants such as Alexa and Siri.

But AI has added ‘machine learning’, with which software can compare a voice sample with millions out there, identifying patterns that generate a clone.

“It feeds on voices we’ve been recording for years,” explains Dessiree Hernández, president of the Mexican Association of Commercial Announcers.

“We are talking about the human right to use the voice and interpretation without your consent”, he adds.

Platforms like revoicer.com offer a wide range for monthly fees of $27 (about R$129), a fraction of what professionals would charge. On its website, it clarifies that it “does not intend to replace human voices”, but to offer an advantageous alternative.

While tech companies continue to hire interpreters, they suspect it’s just to feed their archives, and are looking for tools to track their voices in the face of increasingly sophisticated piracy.

They advocate the creation of laws that prevent their voice recordings from being used to train AI without their approval and impose “human labor quotas”, details Colombian broadcaster Daniel Söler de la Prada, who led the OVU lobby in the United Nations. Nations and the World Intellectual Property Organization.

In Mexico, dubbing mecca in Latin America, a bill was also presented to regulate this technology.

Furthermore, in Argentina there is already a law that limits voice-overs to people with a degree. And a machine doesn’t have it, observes Fernando Costa, who fights against the slogan “Don’t use announcers anymore, don’t waste it”, along with the Argentine Syndicate of Announcers and Communicators.

– No Boundaries –

But AI opens up endless possibilities. In the future, for example, the real voice of Will Smith could be heard in several languages, but with the intonation of a dubbing actor, points out Filio, after conversations with executives in the sector.

It wouldn’t be bad if it generated jobs and the public gained from it, “but we need to receive it fairly”, Filio points out, denouncing the “lack of protection” of an association that works independently.

The AFP reached out to six companies providing synthetic voice services, but they did not respond to requests for comment.

However, it noted a contractual clause that indicated that the assignment of rights includes “means and methods that do not exist or are not known […] and may arise in the future”, which interpreters consider “abusive”.

Maclovia González, Mexican announcer for renowned brands, deals with an AI company whose name has been withheld. She has asked many questions so as not to jeopardize, if she signs the contract, her bread and butter, but she has not obtained complete information, except for a promise of royalties.

Since they contacted her five months ago, other announcers have been hired. “I want to be part of this revolution, but not at any cost”.

– ‘It doesn’t have a soul’ –

The alarm also sounded at Art Dubbing, where Christian content is dubbed, after four clients asked for quotes to use synthetic voices.

Its founder, the Mexican Anuar López de la Peña, is now faced with a dilemma: “Either I adapt or I disappear”, although he is not willing to sacrifice human talent.

Filio stopped recording for many clients because he refused to give up "everything". "It's time to support my colleagues", he says, certain that AI "will not be able" to replace people because it simply "has no soul".
























