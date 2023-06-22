The irruption of generative artificial intelligence, capable of creating synthetic voices hardly different from human ones, threatens to displace announcers, dubbing actors and audiobook narrators who, ironically, feed every day that technology that could take away their livelihood.

“We’re fighting a very big monster,” says voice actor and announcer Mario Filio, whose creativity was immortalized on the soundtrack of the animated film “Madagascar,” with its catchy chorus. “I want to rock the boat! I want to rock the boat!”

The original verse and title of the song was “I like to move it”. But Filio, who dubbed the voice of the partying lemur King Julien into Latin Spanish, and the film’s musical manager devised the adaptation, which became a hit.

This Mexican, who has voiced Will Smith and characters like Obi-Wan Kenobi (Star Wars), Winnie de Pooh or Miss Piggy, maintains that he never received any royalties for that success. But that’s a minor issue compared to the challenge posed by generative AI, which creates text, images, videos or voices using existing content, without human intervention.

To wage this battle, under the slogan “Don’t steal our voices”, some twenty trade unions and trade unions Europe, United States and Latin America They created the Organization of United Voices (OVU), which promotes legislation to harmonize AI and human creation.

The “indiscriminate and unregulated” use of AI can extinguish an “artistic heritage of creativity (…) that machines cannot generate,” OVU warns.

human right

Voice artists were already competing with Text To Speech (TTS), a system that announces texts, with robotic diction, and is used in assistants such as Alexa or Siri.

But AI added “machine learning,” with which software can compare a voice sample to millions of existing ones, identifying patterns that generate a clone.

“It is fed with voices that we have been raising for years”, explains Dessiree Hernández, president of the Mexican Association of Commercial Announcers.

“We are talking about the human right to use the voice and the interpretation without your consent,” he adds.

Platforms like revoicer.com offer a wide range for monthly payments of $27, a fraction of what professionals would charge. On its website it clarifies that “it does not intend to replace human voices”, but rather to offer an advantageous alternative.

Although technology companies continue to hire interpreters, they suspect that it is only to feed their files, and they look for tools to track their voices in the face of sophisticated piracy.

They advocate for laws that prevent their voice records from being used to train AI without their endorsement and impose “human work quotas,” says Colombian broadcaster Daniel Söler de la Prada, who led OVU’s lobbying to the United Nations and the World Organization of Intellectual Property.

In Mexico, a mecca for dubbing in Latin America, a bill was also filed to regulate this technology.

Meanwhile, in Argentina there is already a law that limits locution to titled people. And a machine is not, observes Fernando Costa, who fights against the slogan “Don’t use more announcers, don’t spend”, from the Argentine Union of Announcers and Communicators.

Unlimited

But AI opens up endless possibilities. In the future, for example, the real voice of Will Smith could be heard in several languages ​​but with the intonation of a dubbing artist, says Filio, after talks with industry executives.

It doesn’t sound bad if there is employment and the public wins, “but we need to charge what is fair,” says Filio, denouncing the “lack of protection” of a union that works independently.

AFP contacted six synthetic voice service companies, but they did not respond to a request for comment.

However, he observed a contractual clause that stated that the transfer of rights includes “means and methods that do not exist or are not known (…) and may arise in the future”, which interpreters consider “abusive”.

Maclovia González, a Mexican broadcaster for well-known brands, negotiates with an AI company whose name is withheld.

He has asked many questions so as not to risk, if he signs, the accounts on which he lives, but he did not obtain complete information, except for a promise of royalties.

Since they contacted her five months ago, other announcers have been hired. “I want to be part of this revolution, but not at any price.”

“He has no soul”

Alarm bells also sounded at Art Dubbing, where they dub Christian content, after four clients requested quotes to use synthetic voices.

Its founder, the Mexican Anuar López de la Peña, now faces a dilemma: “I adapt or I disappear”, although he is not willing to sacrifice human talent.

Filio stopped recording for many clients for refusing to give up “everything”. “It’s time to support my teammates,” he says, certain that the AI ​​”will not be able to” displace people because it simply “has no soul.”

Join our chat and receive Entertainment news on your WhatsApp