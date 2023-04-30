Don’t Starve Togetherthe cooperative survival developed by Klei Entertainment, has established a player records contemporaries on Steamwith over 100,000 users connected exactly ten years after the release of the game, released on April 21, 2016.

The merit of this sensational relaunch is obviously linked to aoffer very interesting: until May 4th it is possible buy Don’t Starve Together on Steam for only €1.49thus taking advantage of a discount equal to 90% compared to the original amount.

That’s not all, however: one is also included in the purchase second copy of the game that we can give to a friend! This means that we will pay just 75 cents to be able to experience the fascinating survival experience of Klei Entertainment, which can count on many positive evaluations right on the Valve platform.

If you don’t have change in your purse and you have doubts whether or not to commit such an important amount, take a look at our review of Don’t Starve, that is the single player version of this title.