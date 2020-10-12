Global climate change is a cause for concern. Pope Francis and Prince William have also made a clear commitment.

London – The subject Climate change has been smoldering for years. Most recently, young people sat down Activists*, like the Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg*, for a more responsible use of the environment and natural resources. Thunberg also gets involved in meetings with leading politicians, but these do not always end harmoniously.

Climate protection: Pope Francis and Prince William appeal to humanity

Now there are several Celebrities and Politician accepted and jointly called for an intensified fight for climate protection. Several speakers spoke at one on Saturday virtual TED conference. Among other things: Pope Francis and Prince William.

The Head of the Catholic Church warned that there must be one among the people of the world Rethink occur. “The earth must be nourished, cultivated and protected,” appealed Pope Francis. “We can’t go on squeezing them like an orange.”

Prince William agreed. “The common goals of our generation are clear,” said the number two in the British line of succession. “Together we must protect and rebuild our nature, clean our air, revitalize our oceans, create a waste-free world and save our climate,” said the Grandson of Queen Elizabeth II. in his video message.

Climate protection: Prince William creates multi-million dollar environmental award

The virtual event, which was held under the umbrella of the TED conference platform, lasted five hours. Almost 50 politicians took part under the motto “Countdown”, including the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Also the Hollywood actresses Jane Fonda and Priyanka Chopra participated, as did environmental activists from around the world.

To provide an incentive for effective climate protection, Prince William had one a few days ago new environmental award brought to life. Of the “Earthshot Prize” the British Prince is highly endowed. Its winners will get in the future one million pounds (1.1 million euros). The financially lucrative award is to be presented five times over the next ten years. (kh) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen digital network