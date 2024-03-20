The former tronista Andrea Cerioli he vented with a long post on Instagram after the numerous criticisms he received about the way he acts as a father. The day after Father's Day which saw the web full of images of proud and happy fathers with their children, comes the media outburst of a new parent who has seen bad and offensive words rained on him about how he carried out the most difficult job of the world.

Andrea and Arianna they became parents last February 6th and immediately posted funny images and skits featuring their child. Along with the comments of joy and participation, there was no shortage of posts criticizing the way Andrea holds the child in her arms or the activities she makes him do.

The tronista snapped in a long rant in which he says he is disappointed by the wickedness of the web and begs other mothers to leave him alone.

Being an educator is perhaps the most difficult role a human being can hold because you shape and grow the future of all humanity. Parents navigate by sight in a sea of ​​rules to enforce, visions of the world to share, emotions to manage and fragility. Nothing can be taken for granted and each child is a world unto himself that must be cared for, respected and cultivated. There is no single way of action and each of us takes steps in the right direction and understandable mistakes. We need to pay a lot of attention and have a lot of empathy before attacking a mother or father, above all, at the beginning of their journey in an exciting and delicate adventure like that of to raise a son.

These are Andrea's words:

“We will raise her with a thousand laughs, she will fall, she will get up, she will scrape some knees, we will scold her, we will tell her she is very good, she will eat ice cream… and yes, I will show her cartoons. Even those not authorized by the mothers of the year community. I want to exaggerate her…she will eat french fries too. Goodbye”.

