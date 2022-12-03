Mexico.- Expensive flights are the main reasons why people refuse to travel, but there are many ways to find those plane tickets to very low cost, we tell you.

For people who start looking for flights it is somewhat complicated and they choose regular prices, but the seasoned travelers they already have tips to get the best discounts.

Of course, the first step is stay open to possibilities of destinations, dates, lodging places and much more.

If you want get a cheap flight, it is best that you use a meta-search engine or flight comparator.

The specialized applications or pages in looking for flights they will help you to ccompare the price of your tickets depending on the airline and you can choose the one that saves the most.

Buy in advance

One of the pieces of advice that all travelers give is buy your flights in advance to save, since the closer the date you want to travel is, the more the price increases.

And if you wonder how long is the approximate time to reserve them, it is best that you do it with some two months before the date in which you want to travel.

Although it is known that there are many people who have bought them even a couple of years before.

Choose the right times and days

Do not be obsessed with traveling only during the day or at night, look for the schedules in which the price of your ticket decreases.

Almost on most flights costs are reduced after 6:00 p.m.but it all depends on the airline and your destination.

As well as the right times to travel, there are also days when prices decreaseEspecially traveling on Tuesdays is the ideal option.

Low season

This advice is not liked by many, since it means traveling when it is not a vacation; but, doing so would save you a lot, a lot of money.

Do not forget to travel light, do not choose a seat and venture to make stopovers, as well as fly with different airlines.