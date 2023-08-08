Metres-high weeds, construction fences, deep rain puddles: the corona vaccination location no longer looks very inviting. uh…? Vaccination locations? Do they still exist? So yes. Although they can be found with a lantern and often with very limited opening hours. But people are still coming. Once in a while. ‘With our autumn campaign, it will definitely be busier again.’
#Dont #shake #hands #distance #ten #injections #day #vaccination #location
Football Podcast | ‘Smart move by Maurice Steijn to make Steven Bergwijn captain’
PSV's victory in the preliminary round of the Champions League. The relationship between Wesley Sneijder and Ajax. Steven Bergwijn the...
Leave a Reply