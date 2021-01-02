The Berlin political scientist Herfried Münkler has praised the leadership style of the Chancellor in view of the upcoming departure from Angela Merkel (CDU) after the federal election. “I think there will be a lot of Angela Merkel left. It will be remembered that she had a very unpretentious management style, ”Münkler told Tagesspiegel.

As a rule, Merkel was anxious to find a balance, which made German strength more bearable for the other Europeans. “The way they appear, their renunciation of physical dominance, was not perceived by many in Europe as insisting on leadership. Angela Merkel was a godsend for Germany in this regard, and I don’t see any candidate for the chancellorship who could manage it in a similar way. ”

Whoever succeeds her will “focus much more on your own person”. Münkler said he expects the Union to make CSU chief Markus Söder a candidate for chancellor.

[Mehr aus der Hauptstadt. Mehr aus der Region. Mehr zu Politik und Gesellschaft. Und mehr Nützliches für Sie. Das gibt’s jetzt mit Tagesspiegel Plus. Jetzt 30 Tage kostenlos testen]

Münkler: If you don’t want to buy combat drones, “you can forget the rest”

Münkler described the equipment of the Bundeswehr with armed drones as indispensable. The war between Azerbaijan and Armenia had shown “that a military without drone attack and defense capabilities has no chance in an armed conflict,” Münkler told Tagesspiegel.

Herfried Münkler, Berlin political scientist. Photo: Doris Spiekermann-Klaas

He added: “If you don’t want to buy combat drones, you can forget the rest.” Those who reject armed drones must also give up the claim to strengthen Europe’s foreign and security policy and play a role in the world.

Regardless of the drone issue, Germany will have to spend more money on defense issues in the future. “Higher German armaments spending is not only necessary because NATO has agreed on this goal, but also because it would be in the European interest,” said the scientist.

[Wenn Sie die wichtigsten Nachrichten aus Berlin, Deutschland und der Welt live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

“Greens ill-equipped”

Münkler sees the Greens in foreign and security policy poorly equipped for a government participation after the federal election. “There are a number of concerns, limitations and self-commitments in the Greens, just as now in the SPD, which make it difficult to meet the challenges that Europe is facing in foreign and security policy,” Münkler told Tagesspiegel.

Since the Greens are dominated by the climate issue, thinking in geopolitical terms is alien to them. “They are not interested in which power-political conflicts dominate certain areas, that powers try to exploit the weaknesses of others,” added the scientist: “They push this question away. That will be a big problem for them. “