Chiara Ferragni enraged by a comment on The Ferragnez

Two days after the launch of the first trailer of the Sanremo special by The Ferragnezbroadcast on September 14 on Amazon Prime, the followers continue to be divided on what happened during the musical event: the inferences on the alleged crisis between Fedez and Chiara Ferragni concocted precisely for the show, however, did not please the influencer, who replied piqued to a follower.

In fact, a user commented on the trailer of the show, posted by Chiara Ferragni on hers profile Instagram, writing: “The confirmation that everything was planned”.

Accusations to which Chiara Ferragni herself replied by replying to the follower: “Watch the episode and you will understand many things instead of saying stupid thanks”.

“Here is the trailer of the episode that many have been waiting for ‘The Ferragnez: Sanremo Special’. It is probably one of the most difficult stories of the last year to tell” wrote the influencer by publishing the trailer of the series.

In the video, Chiara Ferragni can be seen worried about her commitment to the musical kermsse, while Fedez seems to have a premonition: “Look, the only one who can cause disasters in this Sanremo is me”. And again: “I am not exactly a facilitator of tranquillity”.