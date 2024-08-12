It wasn’t a dream. It really happened. But waking up after these weeks of Olympic euphoria in which France seemed to take a vacation from itself and its neuroses can be rude.

— The French, you know, are either too self-confident or too self-critical.

Alain Minc, an observer of political life for half a century and sometimes a bit of a protagonist, summed up the character of this country, which lives in a permanent swing between excessive pride and catastrophism, in this way a few hours before the end of the Olympic Games. At the time of writing these lines, we were still in the phase of excessive pride; when they are published, it is possible that Paris and France will have rediscovered the Paris and France of always.

It is the unknown. Whether, after these 17 glorious days, everything will be the same as before. Or whether nothing will be the same.

There is a fear: that the Olympics have been nothing more than a parenthesis and that, at midnight on 11-12 August, the magic will disappear and France will wake up to reality, as usualAs usual, the same anger as always, the same pessimism, the same partisan polarization, the same constitutional system that gives the impression of not giving any more, and the same irresolvable social, territorial, and cultural fractures. It would be the Cinderella effect.

There is hope, too. If all the talent and good will, all the ability to pull together that has helped everything go well in Paris – and more than well – were applied to getting France out of the quagmire, France would be unstoppable. That is what many French people say. effect yes, we can.

He Cinderella effect and the effect yes, we can In fact, they coexist. This pedestrian has seen it in the seven years he has spent in Paris. He arrived here with the city still reeling from the Islamist attacks of 2015. He saw the arrival of Emmanuel Macron to power and the hopes he awoke. The lost hopes, too. The revolt of the yellow vests: the France of the impoverished middle classes, that of small towns and villages with poor public services and connections, that which felt despised by the elites: those of the right, those of the left, those of the centre. He saw the revolt of the suburbsanother France that feels scorned, that of the children and grandchildren of African immigrants. And she saw, a few weeks before the Games, how Macron put France on a roller coaster by bringing forward the legislative elections and risking accelerating the rise to power of Marine Le Pen’s far right. Le Pen lost, but the legislative elections produced a National Assembly without a majority and a country that is perhaps ungovernable. Exhausted, in any case.

After a month in which France lived dangerously, France needed to live joyfully. The poet Cavafis wrote it, and it was the title of a novel by Terenci Moix: “Don’t say it was a dream.” Will it last? Or will it dissolve instantly?

The pedestrian calls Monsieur Minc, who in these years has helped him decipher the keys to power and its movements, the Versailles court that remains Paris. And Monsieur Minc, an essayist, business advisor, and mentor to presidents, responds that politics is the problem: his disciple Macron, who, by bringing forward the elections, artificially created a crisis from which no one knows how to get out.

“In 24 hours,” he predicts, “when the dust has settled, we will be back to square one, because the dead end, after this moment of excitement and communion, will seem even worse.”

The left is demanding power, but it is far from a majority. The weakened Macronists, if they want to remain in power, will have to ally themselves with the moderate right and the moderate left. Le Pen heads the party with the most votes in France and is already thinking about the presidential elections, scheduled for 2027. There is no time: France must approve a budget by 2025.

“I am worried, and you know that I am rarely worried, but I think that tensions will rise,” says Minc. “This is a rich country, there is no unemployment, the State still exists. The objective situation is not bad. The political and subjective situation is very bad.”

The pedestrian has spent these Games, between walk and walk, between competition and competition, reading The heart of Englandby Jonathan Coe. And he has given many turns to the chapter of the opening ceremony of London 2012, when England “seemed a peaceful place… a country at ease with itself.” A moment of communion between social classes, ethnicities, people from the city and the countryside, left and right. The novel, published in Spanish by Anagrama, tells how the magic was undone and how it ended: in Brexit. On the last page, Coe opens a window: reconciliation is possible.

Now, after this midsummer night’s dream, is there a Brexit for France just around the corner, as there was after London 2012? Or the equivalent, a victory for Le Pen in the 2027 presidential election? As in novels, in reality it is the last page that gives meaning to everything that has come before. We will not know until 2027 – or before, if Macron ends up resigning without completing his mandate – what Paris 2024 will have meant.

The pedestrian, who packs his bags to go to Berlin, will not see it in Paris. Goodbye.

