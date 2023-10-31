Read the letter to the two ministers





Caregivers, bureaucratic simplification and Disability Fund: these are three topics on which news has been announced in recent days, arousing hope, but also concern. Because of this, the president of AIPD, on behalf of the association’s family members, addressed a letter to ministers Locatelli and Calderone, recommending quick times, resources and constant attention. Here is the full text as reported on the website www.redattoresociale.it:

Dear ministers Locatelli and Calderone,

The writer is the president of an association of parents of people with Down syndrome that has existed for over 40 years, the Italian Association of Down syndrome people. However, I am writing to you above all as a parent, in turn, of a person with Down syndrome, who knows well the hardships, commitment and worry that accompany us every day.

It is this concern that forces us to always stay up to date, to avidly read agencies, news and announced decrees, even before they are signed and published. I am writing to you after having read, in recent days, several pieces of news that concern us very closely, as family members of people with disabilities.

The first is that of the “Technical table for the analysis and definition of useful elements for a state law on family caregivers”: in this case, there is a decree already signed, by ministers Locatelli and Calderone, which provides the ‘institution. Definitely good news for us families who have been asking for recognition and protection of the family caregiver for years. The only concern is that the path taken so far and the proposals presented and discussed are not taken into account and that we start again from their “formulation, for the purposes of drafting a bill”. I would like to remind you that the family caregiver is a fundamental link in Italian welfare, but also a very weak link in society: his physical and economic fragility has been highlighted several times and I ask you to take this into account, so that we reach this goal as soon as possible announced many times.

The second piece of news concerns the streamlining of bureaucracy for people with disabilities, thanks to the two implementing decrees of the enabling law on disability on the assessment of civil disability and on the so-called ‘life project’, which will most likely be brought into the next Cabinet, as announced by Minister Locatelli. This is also definitely good news, which fully responds to what we have been asking for some time, as an association and together with other associations, to simplify the lives of families with disabilities and facilitate access to the benefits and supports provided. For now it is a promise that gives us hope: we are waiting to read the decrees and above all to see them implemented and we renew to you ministers and to the entire government our willingness to offer a contribution on the merits, with a view to collaboration which has already been positively tested.

And then there is a third piece of news, the one that causes discussion and concern more than the others: it is the “shift“, not to mention the “cut” of 350 million euros to the Fund for policies in favor of people with disabilities”: resources used by Minister Giorgetti (with the so-called Advance Decree) to cover the increased costs of the Superbonus for renovations, which we expected to be restored. Instead, it seems that, in the Budget Law, a further 50 million euros have been subtracted from the Fund which, we remember, is intended for the implementation of the enabling law, the decrees of which are being written. We have read Minister Locatelli’s replies and the promise to “restore them”, precisely, as soon as the decrees are there: “The same resources will simply be postponed to the two-year period 2025/26, when they can actually be used”, he said. Confident and convinced that Minister Locatelli will, as always, defend the rights and demands of the world of disabilities, which he deals with with commitment and competence, we ask Minister Calderone and the entire government not to fail in this commitment and to ensure the necessary resources to support the great disability reform that we have been waiting for for a long time.

On behalf of the parents of the association I represent, I urge you to support these families with resources and structural policies, renewing our willingness to participate, offering our contribution of competence and experience: disability must be a priority, even in a historic moment of dramatic concern. No one should be left behind.

