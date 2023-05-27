Estadão Contenti

05/27/2023 – 2:30 pm

A companion for many people when it comes to talking to friends, relatives and work colleagues, WhatsApp is the most used messenger in Brazil, according to a survey by the company Mobile Ecosystem Forum. Even so, there are several very useful tools in the app that are not as well known by users because they are more “hidden” on the platform.

Some of these unknown features allow users to automatically delete messages, improve the quality of photos sent and received on “Zap” and even access a specific chat directly from the cell phone’s home screen – for those who want to speed up that conversation with their best friend or contact from the moment.

Next, check out seven “secret” WhatsApp features that will help make the platform more intuitive.

Restrict who can add you to groups

This tool allows the user to choose people with permission to add him to the famous “Zap groups”. To enable, just go to Settings and then Privacy. In the new tab, access the Groups banner to choose one of the options All, My contacts and My contacts, except…, defining who can freely add you to WhatsApp groups. It is worth remembering that when selecting All there will be no restrictions.

With the setting activated, if a person without permission tries to add the user to a group, he will receive an invitation link in the private conversation with the person, being able to accept or decline the request.

Bookmark a conversation to read later

For users who always forget to reply to WhatsApp messages, it is now possible to flag the conversation with a badge, to remember to come back to the chat later – similar to the “mark as unread email” tool in Gmail.

By default, when reading a message in the app, the colored notification ball next to the chat disappears – showing that that message has already been accessed. But you can make the tag come back by clicking and holding the thread you want to reply to later and selecting Mark as unread. After the process, the ball reappears, indicating that there is a pending conversation.

When clicking on the conversation to read the message, the unread chat badge disappears again and the feature has to be reactivated.

Temporary messages

If you are in the habit of deleting WhatsApp conversations, the Temporary Messages feature can come in handy. To activate this feature, simply choose a conversation, click on the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen and select Temporary Messages. In the new tab, select which will be the “lifetime” of the messages, which can be 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days. It is worth mentioning that the feature can be disabled at any time in the same tab.

At the end of this established period, all messages in the conversation will be automatically deleted for all chat participants. It is also possible to activate this tool in groups.

If you want any of the messages in the conversation not to be deleted, just click and hold in the conversation box and then select the bookmark icon at the top of the screen. Thus, all messages except the selected ones will be deleted.

Biometrics to enter Zap

It is also possible to preserve the privacy of conversations by placing a lock to enter the messenger application – similar to the cell phone screen lock function. When accessing the app’s settings, just go to Privacy and then Screen Lock – the name of this tab can change depending on the blocking methods available on each cell phone.

On this new page, just enable the option and follow the step-by-step instructions provided by the app to save the security method using digital identification or facial biometrics.

Increase image quality

When sending or receiving a photo via WhatsApp, the quality may be affected by the app’s default setting. This is because in the process, the platform reduces the size of images to save system storage space and speed up the process of sending photos.

To improve this quality, just go to Settings, then Storage and Data, and finally Photo Quality. In the new tab, select whether you want the quality to be automatically set by the app’s system, whether you prefer the photo resolution to always be high or the mode to save mobile data when sent – the higher the photo quality, the greater the amount of Mobile data consumed to download the file.

Access conversations from mobile home page

This tool, for those who have a cell phone with Google’s Android operating system, is very useful to facilitate access to chats that are frequently opened. When you click and hold on a conversation, you can select the Add shortcut to conversation option. This tool, when enabled, causes an icon with the profile picture and the name of the selected user or group to appear on the cell phone’s home screen, as if it were an application.

By clicking on this “app”, the user is forwarded directly to the conversation.

Reply to messages without unlocking your phone

This feature is better known by users, but it is still interesting and useful. When receiving a message with the cell phone blocked, it is possible to open a small conversation box to answer the chat without having to access the WhatsApp application.

To do this, just press and hold on top of the notification, click Reply and send the text. The technique also works if you are using your cell phone in other applications or services. in this case, when the banner appears, drag the notification down to open the text box.
























