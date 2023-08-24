An average of 2,500 migrants arrive every day at Panama on his journey to North America after crossing the inhospitable Darien jungle, the border with Colombiawhich shows “an extreme rise” in the flow of these irregular travelers, warned this Friday the Panamanian Minister of Security, Juan Pino, in an interview with EFE.

There is an “extreme increase in migration, a massive exodus on the rise (…) more than 2,500 people” migrants per day to Panama, the gateway to Central America from the south of the continent, Pino said, during a tour of the camps and stations migratory reception installed in the Panamanian province of Darién.

In the migratory reception stations, where there is a presence of a dozen international organizations, Panamanian authorities take biometric data of travelers and offer them health and food servicesin a unique operation on the continent.

So far this 2023, they have arrived in Panama through the jungle 294,182 irregular migrants, an unprecedented number, according to data from the National Migration Service (SNM) to which EFE had access this Friday. In all of 2022, 248,284 migrants crossed the jungle and in 2021 there were 133,726.

This year, the same as the previous two, the vast majority of travelers are Venezuelans. They are followed by Ecuadorians, Colombians and Haitiansalthough there are nationals of more than fifty countries.

Only this Thursday they arrived in Darién 2,765 migrants, of which 23.1% or 640 were minors.

This August, with 42,424 migrants entering through the Darién, “there is a very large upturn compared to other months,” Pino said.

The causes of the rebound

“This migration is due to the change in immigration policies of the United States, because their destination is the United States, it can be said that more than 99%,” Pino told EFE.

The United States applies changes to the parameters to grant asylum and has toughened the policy for those who enter the country illegally.

Migrants “still have that hope” of reaching the US, they are people “with family, boys, girls” who transit the Darién, “which is a difficult, hostile, harsh area to seek a new life at the cost of your own life.”

“I think that the message has not been given as it should be and this is a task for all countries (…) as long as there is no articulation” between the nations of origin, transit and destination of migration, “it’s going to be a big problem”said the minister

Migrants in the Darien jungle.

Migration is a ‘security problem’ for Panama

For Panama, a transit country that “has to deal with” the migratory flow, “Now migration has become a national security problem, which is why this movement of people who come with other types of motives and actions brings about.”

That is why the authorities launched the so-called Shield Campaign almost five months ago in the eastern part of the country, which includes Darién, “to counteract the criminal scourge that takes advantage of these migrants to rob and outrage them,” Pino said.



“Organized crime is behind everything” andFor this human trafficking, “they lie” telling them that the jungle is a passable route, when it comes to a jungle that is a national park, he added.



“Darién is not a route. Do not risk your lives”, said the minister addressing the migrants. “You have to change the way people think, reach their hearts and minds,” he added.

The Venezuelan Emilio Bolívar found out after experiencing it firsthand: eight days in the jungle, three of them without eating together with his pregnant wife, and a fall that left him badly injured.

“They told me it was rough but not impossible. But no, I don’t recommend it to anyone. Look how I’m doing,” he told EFE, showing the crutches that help him move.

EFE

More news