Knowledge Day – 2020 claims to be one of the most unusual. In Moscow and in some other large cities, solemn lines will be dispensed with. Cancellation of calls, separation of class changes, lengthening of the school day in some schools are just some of the innovations. There are no less worries in universities. While masks can be worn at will in schools, they are mandatory in higher education.

Bouquet – yes, the line is not a fact

School celebrations on September 1 will take place in 75 of 85 constituent entities of Russia, said earlier the head of the Ministry of Education Sergei Kravtsov. Each region has its own approach to organizing rulers, taking into account restrictive measures. So, for example, in the Tver region for different classes, they will take place with a spread in time – from 8 to 13 hours. In the Bryansk region, solemn events are organized only for first-graders and 11-graders. In Crimea – for everyone, but always in the open air. And in the Novosibirsk region, first-graders, if it rains, will be sent to assembly halls.

In Moscow, the rulers were canceled by the decision of the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin. This principle was followed in Yekaterinburg and Chelyabinsk. In some schools in the capital, an exception was made for first-graders – after all, this day is special for them, Viktor Panin, chairman of the protection of citizens’ rights in education, told Izvestia. According to him, some attributes of the holiday will remain.

– You can bring flowers. There were no restrictions on bouquets. If someone decides to please their beloved teachers, they will be pleased, – said Victor Panin.

Photo: TASS / Mikhail Metzel

At the same time, schools will now have masks in their arsenal (you can wear them at will), antiseptics. And, most importantly, a special training schedule is being introduced. Children will enter the building through different entrances, each class has its own time for the start of classes, its own schedule of breaks and lunch breaks, said Vita Kirichenko, co-chair of the regional headquarters of the All-Russian People’s Front in Moscow, director of gymnasium No. 1520 named after the Kaptsovs.

– The usual school calls are now irrelevant. Our school decided not to include them. The teacher will signal the change to his students by any means at hand, – shared Vita Kirichenko.

Time forward

If the school is small, it is possible to reallocate the time for each class so that the school day does not increase. In some large educational institutions, the class time had to be extended by 3-5 hours, Svetlana Sedletskaya, director of the Mikhalevskaya secondary school in Yegoryevsk (Moscow region), told Izvestia.

– Many schools will have to start and finish later. Not all parents will be comfortable with this, many are now puzzling over how to take and take their children away … It is not clear when to have time to do homework. Parents still have a lot of questions, – added Victor Panin.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Vitaly Ankov

According to him, schools were preparing for the academic year in a time pressure mode – the consequences of the remote work format affected. The general excitement is passed on to parents and children.

– Moms call, complain that information changes every minute, schools literally change their schedules on their knees. Some of the parents decided not to take their children in the first days in order to assess the situation. In addition, there are rumors that at the end of September everyone will be put on remote control again, – added Victor Panin.

An express poll by the Federal Institute for the Development of Education (FIRO) of the RANEPA showed that 21% of schools assess their readiness for the academic year as partial. The fact that they are not at all ready to work in conditions of increased epidemiological danger, said 4% of educational institutions. However, despite all the difficulties, the emotional mood of the teachers is quite favorable: 55% of the respondents stated a psychological readiness to accept changing working conditions, 34% are partially ready for this.

By the way, the threat for the guilty – “do not come tomorrow without your parents” – has now lost its meaning. Rospotrebnadzor recommended limiting the presence of parents in schools. The exception is the lineup for first graders , noted Svetlana Sedletskaya.

Photo: Moscow City News Agency / Sergey Kiselev

“Fortunately, during the time of isolation, we have learned to work with parents in a remote format, now you don’t have to call them at all,” she stressed.

Masked audience

There are no less worries in universities before the new academic year. Already on the eve of September 1, hundreds of students came, rector of the Russian State Humanitarian University Alexander Bezborodov told Izvestia.

You cannot enter the building without masks and gloves, he stressed. They will necessarily have to be worn during training. The guards will measure the temperature of everyone and monitor the observance of social distance.

– It is sad, very sad that there may not be initiation into freshmen. But we are not losing hope. Usually we do not give initiation on September 1st, but a little later. We will look at the situation. If the situation allows, it will take place with all precautions, – said Alexander Bezborodov.

According to him, RSUH spent an impressive amount of money to purchase the necessary protective equipment, to repair the ventilation units. In addition, additional computers had to be purchased.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Ekaterina Chesnokova

– All part-time education goes online. Full-time and part-time students study offline. But due to health reasons, some cannot be in general audiences. For them, the university purchased computers, which were installed in separate rooms. Large general lecture sessions in cross-cutting disciplines, attended by 200-300 people, will be conducted online. They can be listened to either from home, or from classrooms in which students will sit in groups, – said Alexander Bezborodov.

Teachers 65+ and those with chronic conditions will teach online, he added.

In May 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin set the task this year to allocate additional budget-funded places in universities. According to Alexander Bezborodov, the number of free places at the RSUH has not changed yet.

– In 2021, a certain reduction in budget places is expected. It affected us. There is a version that budget-funded places will be distributed in favor of regional universities, – said the rector of the RSUH.

Photo: RIA Novosti / Alexander Kryazhev

Rector of the Russian State Social University Natalya Pochinok, in turn, noted that the RSSU received 17 additional budget places. Of these, 14 – in the areas of “information systems and technologies”, “adaptive physical education for persons with disabilities”, “sociology” (full-time). Three places were given to the Faculty of History (part-time).

The Ministry of Education explained to Izvestia that the number of additional budget-funded places exceeded 11.4 thousand, and they were given priority to regional universities. Most of them got IT, pedagogy and medicine.

– Starting this year, the priority in the distribution of budget places is assigned to regional universities. Thus, the total share of Moscow and St. Petersburg will begin to decline from year to year and by 2030 will amount to 21.2% (24.3% in 2020). At the same time, the number of budget-funded places in capitals will also grow, the ministry said.

Knowledge Day is organized this year in almost all universities, the Ministry of Education noted, but with the use of security measures.

“Universities have a unique opportunity to show a creative approach to organizing a holiday: to schedule public online lectures by leading scientists and leading alumni, introductory and educational events for freshmen, and other similar events,” the department noted. And they added that almost all universities will start the academic year from September 1 in the traditional format.