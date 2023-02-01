El Salvador.- A tireless woman and grateful to God for continuing to live, enjoying health and great strength, is how she defines herself Maria Constanza de Portillo a granny that at 101 years old she continues to sew on her old Sindel pedal like when she was in her prime.

The honorable story of Maria was shared by ehe journalist Julio Guevara through social networks where he showed how the adorable granny has become the longest-lived seamstress in El Salvador.

Mary Constance lives in the region of Lourdes Colón, where every day from early hours he begins his activities to make the rooms of his home resonate with the usual sound of his sewing machine, which today is his work tool with which he obtains economic income.

Granny María, as her family calls her affectionately, says she is very proud of the work she does as a seamstress because she feels grateful since at the age of 101 she continues to carry out all her activities without anyone’s support.

the lovely granny was born in the year 1921, gave birth to eight children who have given him grandchildren and great-grandchildren numbering more than 50.

Although the grandmother points out that she still carries out many of the household activities, there are others such as farming that she has stopped doing since her husband’s departure caused her great pain and whom she assured she remembers with great affection because she still loves him.

María says that the key to reaching 100 years of age is eating healthy, having a life without complications and fulfilling God’s commandments, since all this has allowed her to have a peaceful life and at her age, still enjoying health and lucidity to express herself.

Their children mention that they are very grateful to their mother for everything she gave them, who despite everything never asked them for anything more than to be good children and not cause problems.