I.In the conflict with Russia, Ukraine is demanding more support from the German government. “On the one hand, we expect the German government to issue a blatant public warning to President Putin and vividly describe all the painful consequences of a new military invasion,” said the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Andrij Melnyk, of “Welt am Sonntag” before the Video meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday.

This included robust punitive measures, such as an international boycott and ostracism of the Russian government, including prosecution before the International Criminal Court for war crimes. According to the report, the Ukrainian ambassador also called for a total economic embargo, especially for raw material imports, as well as a complete freeze on investments.

“Do not repeat mistakes”

So far, Russia has annexed seven percent of Ukrainian territory. One should not repeat the strategic mistake of 2014 and stand idly by as Russia undertakes new conquests with impunity.

Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula in 2014. Tensions in the conflict between the government in Kiev and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine have recently increased. According to Ukrainian information, Russia has gathered more than 40,000 soldiers at the border.