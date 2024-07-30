He climate in Baja California It will be marked by heat, strong winds and possible isolated rains sponsored by the Mexican monsoon throughout Tuesday, according to information from With water.

Through the National Meteorological Service (SMN), the Mexican agency explained that the monsoon and instability at high levels of the atmosphere will maintain the probability of isolated rains throughout the Baja California Peninsula.

In the morning, Baja California will have a sky with scattered clouds, a temperate atmosphere and on the western coast there will be banks of fog. In the afternoon, the atmosphere will turn from warm to hot, being very hot, with maximum temperatures between 40 °C and 45 °C.

In the afternoon, cloudy skies are also expected, with isolated showers (0.1 to 5 mm) accompanied by electrical discharges and northwesterly winds that will run at a speed between 10 to 20 kilometers per hour (km/h) with maximum gusts between 40 to 60 km/h.

Meteored. Weather in Tijuana, Mexicali and other cities in Baja California

In Tijuanathe weather will show mostly clear skies, with cloudiness in the early morning. Temperatures will be between 15°C and 24°C, with the maximum at 2:00 p.m. The wind will also be moderate from the west, with gusts of up to 33 km/h in the afternoon.

Mexicali You will have a clear day, with high temperatures ranging between 29°C and 45°C, peaking at 16:00. Winds will be moderate from the west, with gusts of up to 31 km/h in the afternoon.

In Covecloudy skies are expected for most of the day. Temperatures will vary between 16°C and 24°C, with a maximum at 14:00. The wind, coming from the west, will reach gusts of up to 32 km/h in the afternoon.

Tecate will enjoy clear skies, with temperatures between 19°C and 33°C, reaching their maximum at 3:00 p.m. The wind will be moderate from the west, with gusts of up to 37 km/h in the afternoon.

The Rumorous One There will be clear skies, with temperatures ranging between 21°C and 33°C, reaching their maximum point at 2:00 p.m. The wind will be strong from the southwest, with gusts of up to 51 km/h in the afternoon.

Rosarito The weather will be clear during the day and cloudy in the early morning. Temperatures will be between 16°C and 19°C, with the maximum at 2:00 p.m. The wind will be moderate from the west, with gusts of up to 24 km/h in the afternoon.

Saint Quentin You will experience partly cloudy skies with temperatures between 16°C and 24°C. Northwesterly winds will vary between 26 and 44 km/h.

San Felipe It will be a sunny day, with temperatures of 30°C to 36°C and northeast winds with gusts of up to 26 km/h.

It is worth mentioning that in San Diego, California, Skies will be clear during the day, although they are expected to be overcast in the early morning. Temperatures will range between 16°C and 23°C, peaking at 14:00. Winds will be moderate, coming from the west, with gusts of up to 30 km/h in the afternoon.