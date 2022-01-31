Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Due to the interaction that the entrance of the cold front number 27 to Mexico, Temperatures are expected to drop in Sinaloa starting this Monday. He unveiled the meteorologist and geophysicist Juan Espinosa Luna.

It was through social networks that the climate expert revealed that, starting Sunday night, a cold core vortex and Cold Front number 27 will be entering the national territory, which, together with two low pressure channels, will bring low temperatures to a large part of Sinaloa.

“Tonight and early morning, the effect of a cold core vortex and cold front 27, plus two low pressure channels, will be entering the national territory, generating a drop in temperatures that is already beginning to be felt (6:30 pm)” , Espinoza Luna wrote on Facebook.

Weather forecast Sinaloa

According to the report for the next 96 hours of the National Weather System, it is expected that due to the entry of the New Cold Front number 27and the low pressure channels, which will extend over the north and northeast of the Mexican Republic lower temperatures in these territories.

These conditions will also leave in their wake strong to very strong winds with dust storms in the aforementioned regions, as well as showers with electric shocks in Coahuila and Tamaulipas, and isolated rains in Sonora, Chihuahua and Nuevo León.

Similarly, the possible fall of sleet or freezing rain is expected in the north of Chihuahua and Coahuila.